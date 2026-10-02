Concierra Legal Announces Founder's 15Th Consecutive Texas Super Lawyers Selection With Top 50 Women And Top 100 DFW Honors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board-certified family law attorney Michelle May O'Neil secures triple recognition in the 2026 Super Lawyers results, reinforcing Concierra Legal's position as a strategic law practice for founders and high-net-worth individuals.

Frisco, TEXAS, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concierra Legal, a boutique law practice serving founders, entrepreneurs, and professionals with complex legal needs, announced today that founder Michelle May O'Neil has been selected as a 2026 Texas Super Lawyer for the 15th consecutive year, while also earning recognition on the Top 50 Women Texas Super Lawyers and Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth Super Lawyers lists.







Michelle O'Neil named among the Top 50 Texas Women Super Lawyers

The triple recognition comes as Concierra Legal continues expanding its strategic prenuptial and business architecture practice for founders, executives, and high-net-worth individuals throughout Texas. O'Neil's 2026 full-page feature in the Super Lawyers Texas edition spotlights her role as counsel of record on two of the most consequential prenuptial agreement cases in modern Texas family law - Moore v. Moore and In re Ayad - both of which shaped how the state interprets, enforces, and challenges premarital agreements.

A Track Record Measured in Decades

Super Lawyers uses a patented multiphase selection process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. No more than five percent of attorneys in any state earn the designation. O'Neil's 15 consecutive years of selection, combined with her placement on both the Top 50 Women and Top 100 DFW lists, places her among the most consistently recognized family law attorneys in the state.

Strategic Architecture Before the Stakes Get Expensive

“When you've spent three decades watching what goes wrong - in marriages, in business partnerships, in family enterprises - you stop being reactive and start building the architecture that prevents it,” O'Neil said.“That's what Concierra Legal was built to do.”

From Landmark Cases to Strategic Architecture

O'Neil's practice has contributed directly to how Texas law handles premarital agreement interpretation, enforcement, and challenges. As counsel of record on Moore v. Moore and In re Ayad, and as consulting counsel on additional matters, she has shaped the precedent that governs prenuptial agreements across the state.

Concierra Legal now applies that appellate and trial experience upstream - at the contract design and business structure stage - where the cost of getting it right is a fraction of the cost of getting it wrong. The firm's free strategic guide, Prenups for Founders, available at ConcierraLegal.com, is designed to help founders and executives understand the business implications of marital property law before disputes materialize.

O'Neil co-founded and led O'Neil Wysocki, P.C., a Dallas-based law firm known for its trial and appellate practice in complex litigation, for two decades. The strategic discipline and pattern recognition she developed across 195+ appellate cases, including 55 before the Texas Supreme Court, now drives every engagement at Concierra Legal.

This approach is designed to reduce the likelihood of costly disputes, though no legal strategy can guarantee any particular outcome.

About Concierra Legal

Concierra Legal is a boutique law practice serving founders, entrepreneurs, and professionals whose matters are too complex, too consequential, or too personal to be handled like a commodity. Led by nationally recognized trial and appellate attorney Michelle May O'Neil, the firm provides strategic legal counsel for contract architecture, business structure, risk assessment, and complex personal matters. Concierra Legal maintains a selective client roster and is confidential from first contact. This press release does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. More information is available at ConcierraLegal.com.

About Michelle May O'Neil

Michelle May O'Neil is board-certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law with 34 years of trial litigation and appellate experience. She has tried 37+ jury trials and handled 195+ appellate cases, including 55 before the Texas Supreme Court and a case filed in the United States Supreme Court. She holds AV Preeminent and Judicial AV ratings from Martindale-Hubbell, is recognized among the Best Lawyers in America, and has been listed among Texas Super Lawyers for 15 consecutive years. She has been named to the Top 50 Women Texas Super Lawyers and Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth Super Lawyers lists. O'Neil co-founded O'Neil Wysocki, P.C. (OWLawyers.com), which she led for two decades. She was named to the inaugural Thought Leaders 100 and the Editorial Board of Thought Leaders Press and is the author of the forthcoming book The Fifth Move. She founded Concierra Legal (ConcierraLegal.com) and Concierra Business (ConcierraBusiness.com) to provide concierge strategic architecture for the entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals she has represented for many years.

Press Inquiries

Michelle May O'Neil

michelle [at] concierralegal.com

214-676-9051



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