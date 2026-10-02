Three New Directors Elected To Scoular's Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scoular shareholders on Tuesday elected three new members to the company's Board of Directors. They are Diane Duren, a retired Union Pacific executive and Omaha community leader; Stephanie Harlan, entrepreneur, business consultant and daughter of former Scoular CEO Neal Harlan; and Tom Werner, the former CEO of Lamb Weston.

“Diane, Stephanie and Tom bring different backgrounds, skill sets and industry perspectives that will strengthen the board,” said Scoular Board Chairman David Faith.“Their leadership will help us to sustain a thriving company driven by talented employees who are committed to carrying the Scoular legacy forward.”

Diane Duren: Former UP leader brings deep railroad and board experience

Duren retired from Omaha-based Union Pacific, a longtime Scoular partner, in 2017 following a variety of leadership roles. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary. Prior to Union Pacific, she was a certified public accountant with Deloitte, Haskins & Sells.

“I look forward to serving on Scoular's Board of Directors after three-plus decades with Union Pacific,” said Duren.“Scoular and UP share deep Nebraska roots, a commitment to creating safe and seamless global supply chains, and a passion for building strong communities.”

A graduate of Creighton University, Duren serves as chair of the university's Board of Trustees. She also serves as a trustee of the Peter Kiewit Foundation and on the boards of Werner Enterprises and the Omaha Community Foundation. In addition, she serves as chair of the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority Board of Directors. Her previous board experience includes U.S. Silica Holdings, Savage Companies, Children's Hospital & Medical Center, and the American Red Cross Heartland Chapter.

Stephanie Harlan: Business entrepreneur and daughter of Scoular leader carries on family legacy

Stephanie Harlan is a seventh-generation Nebraskan whose father was the late Neal Harlan. He was one of the original partners who purchased Scoular Bishop Trading Company from the Scoular family in 1967 and went on to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer. Neal and his wife and Stephanie's mother, the late Leone Harlan, served on Scoular's Board of Directors for decades.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors following my parents' longtime service to Scoular and look forward to bringing my business experience and family's perspective to the board,” Harlan said.“My mother and father treasured Nebraska, agriculture, and Scoular, and I will carry on their commitment to the values that have guided the company for decades.”

Harlan is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has executive management training from Stanford University. Prior to her retirement in 2024, she built a mortgage protection insurance agency with agents located across the country. She also has served as a business consultant specializing in company and organization growth and restructuring, and she is a professionally trained mediator with global experience.

She serves as chairman of the Harlan Charitable Trust. Past service includes chair of the Aksarben Buyers Club and Purple Ribbon auction committee and fundraising chair of the American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Ball.



Tom Werner: Executive led spin-off and growth of global food company

Werner is the former president and CEO of Lamb Weston, a global food company. He led Lamb Weston's separation from ConAgra Brands as a stand-alone public company in 2016. During his nine-year tenure, he spearheaded the company's growth through acquisitions and factory expansion. Today, Lamb Weston is one of the world's largest frozen potato companies.

Prior to Lamb Weston, Werner held a variety of leadership positions at Conagra Brands, including president of Commercial Foods & Private Brands and financial leadership roles across the company's food, milling and supply chain businesses.

Werner has served on the boards of Lamb Weston, Ardent Mills and the American Cancer Society-North Region Research Council.

“After a 25-year career in a public company setting culminating with my tenure as CEO of Lamb Weston, I'm excited to join the Board of Directors at Scoular, where there is an unwavering commitment to private ownership,” he said.“I value the opportunity to collaborate with the board to make decisions that drive long-term, sustainable growth at Scoular.”

He holds an MBA from Rockhurst University and a bachelor's degree in business administration with an accounting emphasis from Saint Mary of the Plains College.

The new directors join Faith, Scoular CEO Paul Maass and the four others on the board: Ron Bingham, Scoular Senior Vice President and Grain Division General Manager; John Heck, former Scoular Senior Vice President; Doug Stark, retired CEO of Farm Credit Services of America; and Phil Van Court, Scoular President.

“I am grateful to the new directors for joining the board as well as the contributions of the other directors as we all lead the way for our farmers and customers across America and around the world,” said Maass.

About Scoular

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is an employee-owned, $7B agribusiness company leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in trade and transportation. With over 1,000 employees in more than 100 offices and facilities worldwide, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, biofuel producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

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New Board Members

CONTACT: Melissa Matczak Scoular 402-344-1325...