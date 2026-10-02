APLMS And Vsee To Build Asia-Pacific Digital Health Infrastructure For Healthy Longevity And Active Aging

Asia-Pacific Healthy Longevity Digital Super-Highway

Strategic partnership connecting APAC longevity expertise, clinical data, and AI-driven care via VSee's customizable, secure software.

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific Longevity Medicine Society (APLMS ) and VSee are establishing a strategic collaboration to construct the Asia-Pacific Healthy Longevity Digital Super-Highway. This cross-border digital health infrastructure connects longevity medicine expertise, clinical resources, scientific research on cellular rejuvenation, trusted health data, and AI-driven tools across the Asia-Pacific region to optimize healthspan and functional longevity.This initiative combines two complementary pillars: APLMS's expanding regional network of clinicians, researchers, universities, longevity clinics, and healthcare organizations, with VSee's core capabilities in telehealth, AI-enabled care, remote patient monitoring, connected medical devices, and health data analytics promoting healthy aging.“This collaboration will accelerate our goal of translating scientific discoveries-from cellular rejuvenation to functional longevity strategies-into everyday medical practice, and helping individuals across the Asia-Pacific extend their healthspan and prolong independent, active aging, we believe even to past the supercentenarian mark,” stated Dr. Tim Shi, MD, PhD, President of the APLMS“By linking cutting-edge telehealth technology with regional clinical expertise, VSee is contributing to making proactive, personalized longevity care accessible to anyone around the globe,” said Dr. Milton Chen, PhD, CEO of VSee.Building Intelligent Digital Health Infrastructure for Healthy LongevityMoving beyond standard telemedicine, APLMS and VSee are creating a shared digital health infrastructure. This backbone enables cross-border collaboration, streamlined clinical data exchange, faster evidence generation, and efficient translation of healthy longevity innovations into routine clinical practice.Central to this architecture is the integration of AI Agents and Intelligent Tools. Designed to automate and enhance clinical workflows across the healthy longevity ecosystem, these tools assist authorized personnel with knowledge retrieval, health data analysis, research collaboration, and cross-border clinical coordination.These intelligent tools augment expert care, optimizing connectivity and resource efficiency while maintaining strict clinical oversight by medical professionals.Through the Digital Super-Highway, participating organizations could connect across several strategic areas:Clinical Network & Expert Collaboration: connecting longevity clinics, hospitals, specialists, and multidisciplinary experts for virtual consultation, referral, and collaborative care.Translational Research: enabling multicenter studies, clinical validation, and collaboration among scientists, universities, clinics, and research institutions.Remote Health Management: supporting longitudinal health assessment, remote monitoring, connected medical devices, and continuous engagement beyond the clinic.Real-World Data & Evidence: enabling participating institutions to generate, analyze, and learn from real-world data across diverse Asia-Pacific populations.AI Agents & Intelligent Tools: supporting knowledge navigation, data analysis, research workflows, resource matching, clinical workflow assistance, education, and operational coordination.Digital Health Integration: connecting telehealth, health analytics, remote monitoring, digital workflows, and other technologies within a more integrated longevity care ecosystem.Education & Professional Development: connecting clinicians and healthcare professionals through virtual training, expert discussions, case-based learning, and evidence-based best practices.Together, these strategic pillars expand the digital health platform's capabilities in multicenter geroscience research, longitudinal health monitoring, AI-assisted clinical workflows, and real-world evidence generation.From Space Telehealth to Cross-Border Healthy Longevity and Active AgingVSee brings proven experience in mission-critical digital communications and telehealth. Its secure digital health technology has been deployed aboard the International Space Station for space medicine and clinical connectivity and used during the 2026 Artemis II Moon Mission.APLMS and VSee are applying these same digital connectivity principles to overcome geographical barriers in preventive care and geroscience.Because healthcare infrastructure and clinical resources vary across the Asia-Pacific region, a unified digital health infrastructure powered by AI tools bridges local capabilities with regional longevity expertise.From Connectivity to Intelligence-and From Intelligence to ValueThe primary goal is establishing an intelligent healthy longevity ecosystem where clinical research, data analytics, digital technologies, and AI tools continuously reinforce real-world clinical care.For participating healthcare organizations and longevity clinics, this digital health infrastructure offers seamless access to specialized medical expertise, data interoperability, and intelligent care tools-unlocking new opportunities for cross-border research, remote patient care, and scalable healthspan services.The proposed model creates a more connected pathway from discovery to real-world impact:Scientific Discovery → Translational Research → Clinical Validation → Real-World Evidence →AI-Enabled Intelligence → Clinical Services → Scalable Solutions & Business Models → Population Health ImpactBy establishing this“Digital Super Highway”, APLMS and VSee are uniting scientific innovation, clinical expertise, and advanced AI to transform human longevity research and practice across borders. Together, we invite regional partners, healthcare leaders, and researchers to join us in building a healthier, longer-lived Asia-Pacific and beyond.About APLMSThe Asia-Pacific Longevity Medicine Society (APLMS) is a Hong Kong–based nonprofit professional organization helping define the future of longevity medicine across Asia-Pacific. Through its network of regional leaders and global advisors, APLMS brings together science, clinical practice, technology, capital and policy to advance education, clinical trials, data collaboration and regulatory frameworks-turning longevity innovation into healthier, longer lives. Learn more at apaclongevitysocietyAbout VSeeVSee is an enterprise digital health technology company powering secure, scalable virtual care infrastructure for healthcare organizations worldwide. Its modular, building-block platform enables rapid deployment of customized digital care programs, while VSee's AI integration layer makes it easy to embed AI at the point of care or wherever intelligence is needed most. Through initiatives such as MorePerfect, VSee helps healthcare organizations turn fragmented data into smarter workflows, faster decisions and more personalized care at scale. Visit vsee

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APLMS and VSee to Build Asia-Pacific Digital Health Infrastructure for Healthy Longevity and Active Aging News Provided By VSee October 02, 2026, 23:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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