Paradise Medspa's Dr. Weiss Previews Two Next-Gen Neuromodulators Set To Reshape The Aesthetic Injectables Market

New Botulinum Toxin Type E and a Ready-to-Use, Long-Lasting Formula from Galderma Signal a New Era of Customizable Tox Treatments

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PHOENIX, AZ - Dr. Rebecca Weiss, DO, board-certified physician and medical director of Paradise Medspa, is giving patients and industry peers an early look at two emerging neuromodulator treatments currently progressing through FDA review; innovations she believes could change how aesthetic providers approach wrinkle-relaxing treatments in the years ahead.The announcement came during Dr. Weiss's latest installment of "Thirsty Thursday With Dr. Weiss," a casual, educational video series where she breaks down the latest developments in aesthetic medicine directly from the Paradise Medspa office in Phoenix, Arizona.A Faster-Acting, Short-Duration Option: Bont EThe first product, known as Bont E (Botulinum toxin type E), is being developed by the makers of Botox and represents a departure from the Botulinum toxin type A formulas that currently dominate the market. According to Dr. Weiss, Bont E works by cleaving the SNAP-25 protein at a different point than type A toxins, resulting in an onset of the desired aesthetic effects in 8–24 hours, significantly quicker than current options.It is important to know that the tradeoff of Bont E is duration: results are expected to last only about two weeks. Dr. Weiss suggests this profile could make Bont E an ideal option for:Quick touch-ups between full treatment cyclesPatients in need of fast-acting resultsNeuromodulator-naive patients wanting a low-commitment "preview" before committing to longer-lasting treatmentsA Ready-Mixed, Long-Lasting Formula: RelfydessThe second product, referred to in early reporting as Relfydess, is being developed by Galderma, the company behind Dysport. Unlike traditional freeze-dried toxins that require reconstitution, Relfydess will arrive pre-mixed in solution, a manufacturing advance Dr. Weiss notes could improve consistency across practices and providers.Clinical data cited by Dr. Weiss in the episode suggests Relfydess kicks in within a couple of days and may deliver results lasting up to six months in some patients, positioning it as a potential long-duration alternative to existing options like Daxxify.Both Products Still Awaiting FDA ClearanceDr. Weiss noted that both manufacturers received requests from the FDA for additional data before proceeding to market, a standard part of the regulatory process. She anticipates the products may become available as early as 2027, pending final approval."I think I'm not concerned really about the safety of either of these two products," said Dr. Weiss. "I do think that there was a reason the FDA was asking for additional information just related to the manufacturing process... once they can prove that they've gone through all of those checks and balances, then hopefully this product is going to be released to market."Rethinking Reconstitution PracticesDr. Weiss also used the segment to address a growing conversation in the injector community around how neuromodulators are prepared. While many practices use bacteriostatic saline for patient comfort during reconstitution, she referenced insights from a recent industry lecture suggesting normal saline - the standard used in original clinical trials - may better preserve product efficacy, with some reports estimating up to a 20% difference. She says Paradise Medspa plans to explore this further through internal comparison testing.About Paradise MedspaFounded in 2008, Paradise Medspa is a leading medical spa in Phoenix, Arizona, offering a full range of cosmetic, wellness, and skincare treatments. Led by Dr. Rebecca Weiss, DO - a board-certified Family Physician and recognized leader in cosmetic injectables - and Dr. Kristine Sarna, MD, the practice has helped thousands of patients achieve their aesthetic and wellness goals through personalized, evidence-based care.For more information or to book a consultation, visit paradisemedspa or follow Paradise Medspa on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTubeMedia Contact:Charlie Queeno...Paradise MedspaPhoenix, Arizonaparadisemedspa

Charlie Queeno

Paradise Medspa

+1 602-266-8144

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Paradise Medspa's Dr. Weiss Previews Two Next-Gen Neuromodulators Set to Reshape the Aesthetic Injectables Market News Provided By Turbo Leads October 02, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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