Magic Hour Launches Free AI UGC Ad Generation With LTX-2.3

MENAFN - GetNews)"AI actor product-demonstration example from Magic Hour's AI UGC Ad Generator."Magic Hour AI, Inc. expands AI UGC ad generator with a low-friction UGC-style ad workflow built around an actor image and script.

Oakland, CA - October 2, 2026 - Magic Hour AI, Inc., an AI video and image creation platform, announced an expansion of its AI UGC ad generator capabilities for performance marketers, ecommerce brands and agencies. The update makes a low-friction UGC-style ad workflow built around an actor image and script available through a focused product workflow and gives creators a direct way to evaluate the capability.

What changed

Magic Hour added a free AI UGC ad workflow powered by LTX-2.3. The documented free mode uses an actor image and script to create a video up to three seconds at 480p, with three free generations per day.

The feature is available through Magic Hour at AI UGC Ad Generator ( The product page provides current details about supported inputs, output options and access.

Why it matters

UGC-style advertising depends heavily on the opening, speaker and script. A short free workflow lets a team evaluate that concept before it invests in a fuller set of campaign variations.

The intended audience is performance marketers, ecommerce brands and agencies. For that audience, the practical value is a clearer path from source material or a written brief to a result that can be reviewed before it enters a campaign, production workflow or published asset.

Principal capabilities

Uploaded or selected actor image.

A written advertising script.

LTX-2.3 as the documented free generation model.

Short 480p output in the free daily workflow.

Availability and limits vary by tool, account state and selected model. Magic Hour presents those controls in the relevant product or creation page so that a user can review the current configuration before starting a generation.

Practical use cases

Ecommerce teams can prototype several opening hooks before commissioning production.

App marketers can test presenter-led feature messages.

Agencies can prepare storyboard-like creative examples for client review.

Generative results vary with source quality, prompts and settings. Teams should review outputs for visual accuracy, rights, disclosures and suitability before using them in public or commercial work.

Frequently asked question

Does AI UGC output prove that an ad will perform? No. The tool creates creative assets. Claims, disclosures, audience fit and performance must be validated through normal campaign review and testing.

Availability

The capability is available now through the product page linked above.

About Magic Hour AI, Inc.

Magic Hour AI, Inc. is an AI video and image creation platform founded by David Hu and Runbo Li. It provides browser tools and APIs for generating and editing video, images and audio. More information is available at magichour (