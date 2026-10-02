Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) Advances Environmental Technology Commercialization Through Strategic Collaborations

DALLAS, TX - October 2, 2026 - Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is advancing its engineered biochar technology toward commercial road construction through a 10-year collaboration agreement with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc., while pursuing a complementary pilot and potential licensing opportunity in Singapore.

Alongside Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR), The Street Reports is watching NewGenIVF (NASDAQ: NIVF), SunHydrogen (OTCQB: HYSR), Scienture (NASDAQ: SCNX), American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN), Hyperscale Data (NYSE American: GPUS) and Meteoric Resources (OTCQB: METOF) for developments that could support significant long-term growth.

The agreement between Verde's primary U.S. operating subsidiary, Verde Renewables Inc., and Ergon builds on a relationship established in October 2025. The collaboration begins with test projects incorporating Verde's engineered biochar into Ergon's cold paving applications, with Verde serving as a preferred vendor of engineered biochar for use with Ergon's emulsion products.

The agreement includes target product volumes intended to support Verde's transition from technology development toward recurring commercial revenue. The companies intend to pursue projects during the remainder of 2026 and throughout the agreement, expanding into additional road construction and sustainable building material applications as technical validation and customer adoption progress.

The collaboration combines Verde's engineered biochar and carbon removal platform with Ergon's technical expertise, commercial infrastructure and established customer relationships. It also provides for sharing any carbon credits generated from their products, creating a potential additional revenue opportunity alongside material sales. Commercial deployment and carbon-credit monetization remain dependent on successful execution.

Singapore Expansion Adds a Potential Licensing Opportunity

Supporting its international strategy, Verde strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Highway International Private Limited, a Singapore asphalt producer and road construction specialist.

The proposed pilot will evaluate the Verde Net Zero Blueprint, including material performance, production readiness, pavement mix designs, testing procedures and carbon accounting. Following successful pilot completion and approval, the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements under which Highway would become Verde's Singapore licensee for applications including carbon-sequestering roads, airfield pavements and other infrastructure.

Together, the Ergon collaboration and Singapore initiative establish potential pathways for Verde to expand engineered biochar adoption through material supply, licensing and carbon-credit opportunities.

About the Companies

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) develops environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. Its approach integrates proprietary technologies with sustainable materials to help reduce infrastructure's carbon intensity and support its #TransitionToZero® strategy.

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc. supplies asphalt and pavement preservation products, contributing technical capabilities and customer relationships to the Verde collaboration.

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