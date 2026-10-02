Polybags Online Highlights Packaging Needs As UK Online Retail Spending Continues To Rise

Leicester, UK - October 02, 2026 - Polybags Online is highlighting the importance of reliable product and dispatch packaging for UK retailers as online shopping continues to account for a significant share of consumer spending.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that online spending in Great Britain increased 11.0% in the three months to July 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. In July alone, online sales values were 6.5% higher than in July 2025, while 28.3% of total retail sales were made online.

The figures underline the scale of goods continuing to move through online retail and fulfilment networks. For businesses selling clothing, food, gifts, components and other physical products, packaging remains a practical part of the process, helping products stay organised, protected and ready for storage or dispatch.

Polybags Online supplies a broad range of packaging for these applications, including grey mailing bags, clear poly bags, strong and heavy-duty polythene bags, polypropylene bags, grip seal bags, printed poly bags and garment covers. The company's grey mailing sacks, for example, are designed for mail-order applications with a permanent self-seal closure and opaque material that conceals the contents during delivery.

Retail presentation is another consideration, particularly for businesses selling clothing, gifts, cards and similar products. Polybags Online supplies high-clarity polypropylene packaging in plain and resealable formats. Some of its polyprop bags incorporate resealable flaps, punch holes and multilingual warning notices, while plain high-gloss versions are intended for applications such as confectionery, gifts, cards and clothing.

“Online retail has made packaging part of the customer journey as well as a practical method of protecting products. Different products have very different packaging requirements, so businesses need access to suitable sizes, materials, thicknesses and closure types rather than relying on one format for every application.” - Said the company's representative

The company's range extends beyond e-commerce dispatch packaging. Gripseal bags provide resealable storage for products that may need to be repeatedly accessed, with panel versions also providing a write-on area for easier identification and organisation. Heavy-duty poly bags are available in multiple dimensions and film thicknesses for more demanding storage and packaging applications.

The company also supplies packaging for the clothing sector, including perforated garment covers designed to keep clothing clean and visible while stored or handled. The covers are supplied on rolls and are commonly used within dry-cleaning and apparel environments.

For food-related businesses, the range includes vacuum pouches, freezer bags, tie-handle freezer bags, zip resealable bags, gripseal food bags and natural produce bags. The company's food-grade polyethylene bags are manufactured for food-contact applications, while selected products can be ordered as £0.20 samples so customers can check dimensions and suitability before purchasing larger quantities.

Polybags Online has supplied the packaging industry for more than 30 years. The Leicester-based company began with a greater focus on manufacturing before developing into an e-commerce packaging supplier serving businesses across Leicestershire and the wider UK. Bulk purchasing has enabled the company to expand its product range while offering quantity-based pricing.

Speed of supply is also central to the company's model. The company states that products are generally held in stock and that early orders can be dispatched the same day for next-working-day delivery, helping businesses replenish commonly used packaging without maintaining unnecessarily large inventories.

With online retail continuing to represent more than a quarter of total retail sales in Great Britain, practical packaging remains closely connected to the day-to-day operation of e-commerce, fulfilment, apparel, food and other product-based businesses. Office for National Statistics

About Polybags Online

Polybags Online is a Leicester-based packaging supplier with more than 30 years of industry experience. The company supplies poly bags, heavy-duty polythene bags, mailing bags, polypropylene bags, grip seal bags, printed bags, garment covers and food packaging to businesses throughout the UK. It offers packaging advice, quantity discounts, product samples and next-working-day delivery options on in-stock products.