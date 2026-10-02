WON CONDUCTOR Expands Into Digital Health, Targets U.S. Healthcare Market With T-OSK

MENAFN - GetNews) South Korean manufacturer applies 25 years of power and industrial experience to a TSID-powered kiosk platform for industrial safety, healthcare and secure digital services; T-OSK submitted for CES 2027 Innovation Awards consideration

Seoul, Korea - October 02, 2026 - WON CONDUCTOR Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in power and industrial equipment, is expanding into digital security, industrial safety and healthcare with its T-OSK platform as it explores opportunities in the U.S. market.

Founded in 2000, WON CONDUCTOR develops and manufactures electrical connection components, line hardware, XLPE and OF underground cable jointing components, epoxy castings, APG molds and industrial machinery for the power and electrical equipment sectors.

Drawing on experience across power and industrial infrastructure, the company has supplied a range of products and solutions in South Korea and overseas. It has also built collaborative relationships with global technology companies including Bal Seal Engineering (U.S.), Safran I-CORE (U.K.), Plymouth (Spain) and Druseidt (Germany). WON CONDUCTOR positions itself not only as a component supplier, but also as a technology partner focused on improving the safety and reliability of power and industrial infrastructure.

From Industrial Manufacturing to a Secure Kiosk Platform

WON CONDUCTOR's expansion into kiosk solutions grew out of its experience in industrial safety and workforce management. Through work in power facilities and industrial environments, the company identified a recurring operational need: improving workplace safety requires not only safe equipment, but also reliable ways to authenticate and manage the people entering and working at a site.

Industrial sites often need to verify a range of worker credentials and status information, including identity at entry, training completion, job qualifications, personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance and pre-shift health status. WON CONDUCTOR connected these operational requirements with digital authentication technology to develop T-OSK, a kiosk platform powered by TSID.

At the core of T-OSK is TSID (Time Sync Identification), a passwordless authentication technology designed to generate a unique dynamic value for each authentication request rather than repeatedly reusing a fixed credential. By integrating TSID into a kiosk platform, T-OSK is designed to support functions beyond access control, including industrial safety management, workforce training and other customized workflows.

T-OSK was showcased at the 2025 International AIoT Exhibition at COEX in Seoul, where it received the 2025 AIoT Innovation Grand Prize. The Electronic Times (ETNews) also reported on T-OSK as a kiosk solution supporting passwordless access, worker authentication and integrated safety management.

Expanding from Industrial Sites to U.S. Healthcare

Healthcare is a key area of focus for WON CONDUCTOR as it evaluates opportunities in the United States. The company sees potential to adapt the same core architecture used in industrial settings - secure authentication, identity verification and connection to necessary services - to patient-facing workflows in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

The hospital-focused version of T-OSK is intended to go beyond conventional hospital information and wayfinding kiosks. After secure authentication and identity verification, the platform could connect patients with appointment information and, through integration with hospital systems, support services such as check-in, billing and payment, insurance processing, prescription-related workflows, queue management and indoor navigation.

The concept is designed around a patient-centered workflow that connects identity verification with the services a patient needs during a hospital visit. Because healthcare environments handle sensitive identity and medical information, WON CONDUCTOR is positioning secure authentication and patient privacy as core design requirements alongside usability.

T-OSK Submitted for CES 2027 Innovation Awards Consideration

As part of its effort to introduce T-OSK to a broader global audience, WON CONDUCTOR has submitted the platform for consideration in the CES 2027 Innovation Awards.

The CES Innovation Awards evaluate products across areas including engineering and functionality, design, originality and innovation. CES 2027 includes categories such as Digital Health, aligning with WON CONDUCTOR's effort to expand T-OSK from industrial applications into healthcare-related use cases.

WON CONDUCTOR views the submission as an opportunity to present its broader transition from a manufacturer rooted in power and electrical equipment to a technology company combining manufacturing experience with security, AIoT and digital services.

Applying Manufacturing Experience to Digital Technology

T-OSK reflects WON CONDUCTOR's manufacturing background and its experience addressing operational challenges in industrial environments. The company aims to bring the same emphasis on safety, reliability and process discipline used in power infrastructure to digital authentication, security and data integrity.

Ji Sang-Hyuon, CEO of WON CONDUCTOR, said,“For more than 25 years, WON CONDUCTOR has built its expertise and reputation in the power and industrial sectors. We now plan to apply that manufacturing experience to security, AIoT and digital technologies, developing T-OSK for a broader range of applications across industrial, healthcare and public-sector environments. Our goal is to create new opportunities for growth in global markets.”

WON CONDUCTOR is a South Korean power technology company with over 25 years of manufacturing expertise. The company delivers advanced power transmission and distribution solutions while expanding into security, AIoT, and digital healthcare technologies. By combining proven manufacturing discipline with next-generation digital authentication, WON CONDUCTOR bridges traditional infrastructure with secure, smart environment management. The company continues to advance its global footprint, empowering organizations to protect sensitive data and streamline operational workflows across diverse industries.

For more information, please find below Video Link: T-OSK | CES 2027 Innovation Awards Submission Video