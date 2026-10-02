Prince Zoho Brings Games, Films And Music Together In Expanded Public Portfolio

MENAFN - GetNews)"Still from the opening film on Prince Zoho's portfolio. Credit: Joseph Charles Epstein / Prince Zoho."Joseph Charles Epstein's Prince Zoho portfolio brings game projects, a searchable film collection, music and creative software together at princezoho.

New York, New York, United States - October 2, 2026 - Joseph Charles Epstein, known as Prince Zoho, has expanded his public portfolio with games, films, music and creative software. At princezoho, visitors can explore project pages, watch video and listen to recordings from across his work.

The portfolio connects Epstein's artist identity with his full professional name. Its sections include Jeje Studios game projects, The Lemon Squeeze video work, music releases and software. Individual project pages include films, images and descriptions that give each piece more context.

A searchable film collection gathers animated pieces, game footage, music videos and product films. Visitors can search for a title or filter the collection by Wonderful, Gunslingers, The Lemon Squeeze, Music and Software. Featured work has individual viewing pages, so readers can open a film directly or explore related material.

The game section includes Gunslinger's Gold and Halfsies, alongside other game projects and their associated artwork or footage. The collection places these games alongside western films, character artwork and music. Availability varies by project; the site includes both existing products and work in development.

Music appears in full album collections. Babe's Heroes and Villains was written and produced by Epstein and Karsten Strauss and released in May 2021. The site also includes Music from the Soundtrack to Death Match, a soundtrack for a fictional film concept. Visitors can listen to tracks from both collections and watch related video work, including Babe's Champagne and Money, Every Broken Horse Gets Put Down and Innocent.

The software collection covers creative tools and projects built around specific tasks. Boiler is presented through its controls for line boil, grain and color separation in moving images. Furioso connects live instrument practice with notation, exercises and songs. Clipper Cowboy is presented as a shot library for organizing video footage around characters, locations and the useful moments within a clip.

The portfolio also retains Poptank material, connecting Epstein's earlier guitar-game work with the musical-game ideas represented elsewhere in the collection. Project pages provide further descriptions and available media for visitors who want to follow that history or examine an individual tool.

Media inquiries can be sent to.... The site also links to Epstein's public professional and artist profiles.

About Prince Zoho

Prince Zoho is the artist identity of Joseph Charles Epstein. His work spans games, films, music, creative software and visual art. His public portfolio brings these projects together at princezoho. It also connects visitors with his studio work through Jeje Studios and The Lemon Squeeze.