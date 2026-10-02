MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Comparing Leading Structural Engineering Firms in the Washington DC Area

WASHINGTON, DC - October 02, 2026 - Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest research report,“Top Structural Engineers in Washington DC (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review,” providing homeowners, contractors, developers, architects, and property owners with a structured comparison of leading structural engineering firms serving the Washington DC metropolitan area.

The report examines structural engineering providers across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia, evaluating firms according to technical scope, project range, jurisdictional and permitting experience, responsiveness, multidisciplinary coordination, pricing transparency, specialization, and professional credibility.

At the center of the report is BOZ Engineering Group, which Kinross Research ranks as the #1 overall structural engineering firm in Washington DC. The research recognizes BOZ Engineering for its combination of structural engineering, multidisciplinary design, permitting support, regional jurisdictional coverage, published turnaround expectations, and integrated project delivery.

“Structural engineering is often only one part of a much larger construction or renovation process,” said a Kinross Research spokesperson.“Our research looked beyond technical design alone and considered how firms handle permitting, coordination, communication, turnaround times, and the practical challenges that arise between an initial site visit and an approved construction project.”

The report notes that structural engineering in the Washington DC area can involve additional complexity because projects may fall under different requirements depending on whether they are located in the District, Maryland, or Virginia. Local building departments can have different submission procedures, licensing requirements, documentation standards, and review processes.

Older and densely developed building stock also creates challenges for structural engineers. Rowhouses, older masonry buildings, additions, renovations, and properties with multiple layers of previous construction can require engineers to investigate existing conditions before developing structural solutions.

Kinross Research evaluates seven primary factors when comparing firms:



Technical scope and project range

Permit fluency and jurisdictional coverage

Responsiveness and turnaround

Multidiscipline coordination

Pricing transparency

Specialization and depth Credibility and track record

The report identifies BOZ Engineering Group as particularly notable for its integrated approach to structural engineering and permitting. According to information cited in the research, the firm provides structural engineering alongside MEP engineering, civil and site plans, geotechnical engineering, architectural design, and permit expediting.

BOZ Engineering Group is based in Falls Church, Virginia, and states that it is licensed in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Its stated service area includes jurisdictions throughout the Washington DC metropolitan region.

The report highlights the firm's stated approach of managing projects from structural design through permit approval. This can include preparing construction documents, submitting plans, responding to plan-review comments, and coordinating the permitting process.

Kinross Research also notes BOZ Engineering's published turnaround expectations. The firm states that typical residential load-bearing wall removal projects can take approximately five to ten business days, while larger structural packages for new construction and major renovations can take approximately four to eight weeks, depending on project complexity and scope.

The research also examines how structural engineering firms approach pricing. BOZ Engineering states that it provides fixed written fee proposals after reviewing project requirements, allowing clients to understand the anticipated engineering investment before work begins.

A major theme of the report is that there is no single structural engineering model appropriate for every project. A homeowner removing a load-bearing wall may have very different requirements from a developer planning a multifamily building, an owner investigating foundation movement, or an institutional client undertaking a major commercial renovation.

The research therefore encourages clients to evaluate firms according to the actual requirements of their project rather than selecting an engineer based solely on price or company size.

For residential renovations, the report identifies several issues clients should consider before hiring an engineer, including whether the firm performs site visits, understands existing conditions, prepares sealed drawings where required, coordinates with architects and contractors, and assists with local permitting.

For contractors and developers, the research emphasizes the importance of turnaround time, plan-review responsiveness, multidisciplinary coordination, and clarity regarding revisions and construction-phase support.

The report also examines several common structural projects, including load-bearing wall removal, home additions, second-story additions, foundation repair and design, retaining walls, new construction, and emergency structural assessments.

Load-bearing wall removal receives particular attention because seemingly simple renovations can involve significant structural loads. Depending on the configuration of the building, removing a wall can require a new beam or header, supporting posts, and appropriate load transfer to the foundation.

For additions and second-story projects, engineers may need to evaluate whether existing foundations, walls, and framing can support the additional loads. These projects often require coordination between structural engineers, architects, MEP professionals, and other consultants.

Foundation projects can involve an additional layer of complexity because structural problems may be related to settlement, soil movement, water, drainage, or original construction. The report notes that geotechnical input may be appropriate for certain foundation-related projects.

Kinross Research also identifies questions clients should ask before selecting a structural engineering firm, including whether the engineer is licensed in the relevant jurisdiction, whether the firm has recently completed similar projects, whether permitting is included, how long the project will take, what the fee covers, and how plan-review revisions are handled.

The research emphasizes that clients should obtain written proposals and compare scope rather than comparing fees alone. A lower initial engineering fee may not represent a lower overall project cost if permitting, revisions, coordination, or construction support are excluded.

The report ultimately identifies BOZ Engineering Group as the strongest overall match within its research framework for clients seeking an integrated structural engineering and permitting solution in the Washington DC area.

Its positioning reflects a broader trend identified by Kinross Research: clients increasingly value engineering firms that can participate in more of the project lifecycle rather than simply producing a set of calculations or drawings.

“An approved drawing set is important, but for many clients it is not the actual finish line,” the Kinross Research editorial team noted.“The practical outcome is a project that can move through permitting and into construction with fewer coordination problems, clearer responsibilities, and less administrative friction.”

Kinross Research cautions that its comparison is based on publicly available information and that clients should independently verify professional licensure, current service offerings, project experience, fees, references, and the exact scope of work before engaging any engineering firm.

The complete report from Kinross Research is now available here:

About BOZ Engineering Group

BOZ Engineering Group is a multidisciplinary engineering and design firm based in Falls Church, Virginia, serving clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The firm provides structural engineering alongside MEP engineering, civil and site plans, geotechnical engineering, architectural design, and permit expediting. Its services cover residential and commercial projects, including renovations, additions, new construction, structural repairs, and permitting.

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