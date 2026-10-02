MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Comparing Long Island's Leading Custom Home Builders

LONG ISLAND, NY - October 02, 2026 - Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest research report,“Best Custom Home Builders on Long Island (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review,” providing homeowners with a structured comparison of leading custom home builders serving Nassau and Suffolk County and other Long Island communities.

The report examines the factors that can influence the success of a custom home project, including design-build integration, budget certainty, architectural coordination, communication, regional expertise, project capacity, construction experience, and long-term homeowner considerations.

At the center of the report is Prestige Custom Building & Construction, which Kinross Research ranks as the #1 overall custom home builder on Long Island. The research recognizes Prestige for its integrated design-build approach, visual pre-construction process, specification-driven budgeting, single-point accountability, and deliberately limited project volume.

“Custom homebuilding involves thousands of decisions, and many of the most expensive problems begin before construction even starts,” said a Kinross Research spokesperson.“Our research focused on how builders structure the process before groundbreaking, particularly how they handle design coordination, pricing, selections, communication, and accountability.”

The report notes that Long Island presents a distinct set of challenges for custom homebuilding. Projects can involve multiple municipal jurisdictions, zoning and planning requirements, village review processes, environmental considerations, coastal regulations, flood-zone requirements, and complex site conditions.

Differences in soil, drainage, water tables, slopes, existing structures, and utility access can also materially affect project costs. Kinross Research therefore emphasizes the importance of selecting a builder with experience relevant to the specific municipality and property rather than evaluating firms solely on portfolio photography or headline pricing.

Prestige Custom Building & Construction is based in Albertson, New York, and has more than three decades of experience building and renovating homes across Nassau and Suffolk County and the North Shore. According to the report, the company has built or renovated more than 100 homes and has completed projects in communities including Brookville, Sea Cliff, Kings Point, New Hyde Park, Fort Salonga, and Jamaica Estates.

A major focus of the report is Prestige Custom's pre-construction visualization process. The company uses a three-stage approach involving a clay-style massing model, a photorealistic walkthrough incorporating materials and costs, and construction-ready shop drawings.

Kinross Research identifies this process as an important differentiator because it allows homeowners to evaluate layouts, proportions, materials, and other decisions before construction begins. The report argues that resolving these decisions earlier can reduce the uncertainty associated with allowances, finish selections, and subsequent change orders.

The research also highlights Prestige's project capacity. The firm intentionally limits itself to approximately five or six projects per year, according to its public positioning, allowing senior leadership to remain closely involved in individual projects. Lior Golan is identified as the primary point of accountability from the initial consultation through the final walkthrough.

The report also examines Prestige's approach to architectural services. Architectural plans are designed and sealed by independently licensed architect partners, while Prestige provides interior architecture, process design, and construction services. Kinross Research notes the importance of understanding which party is responsible for each component of a project before signing a construction agreement.

Rather than treating every homeowner as having the same requirements, the report identifies different considerations that may make one type of builder more appropriate for a particular project.

Kinross Research recommends that homeowners evaluate builders based on factors such as:



Design and construction coordination

Budget and allowance structure

Change-order procedures

Architectural responsibilities

Municipal and permitting experience

Site and soil considerations

Project capacity

Communication practices

Warranty and post-construction support References from comparable projects

The report also emphasizes that homeowners should not automatically equate the lowest initial estimate with the lowest overall project cost. Allowances for finishes, fixtures, cabinetry, millwork, lighting, and other selections can change substantially once specific products are chosen.

“Price needs to be understood in the context of what is actually included,” the Kinross Research editorial team noted.“A meaningful comparison requires homeowners to understand allowances, specifications, contingencies, change orders, professional fees, and site-related costs before comparing proposals.”

Another section of the report examines the decision between renovating, extending, and rebuilding. Kinross Research identifies foundation condition, ceiling heights, existing layouts, mechanical systems, the extent of desired changes, land value, and local regulations as factors that can influence the decision.

For homeowners considering a major renovation, the report notes that projects can approach new-construction complexity when they involve extensive structural changes, new mechanical systems, major layout alterations, additional floors, or significant expansions.

The research also identifies several common mistakes homeowners make when hiring a custom builder, including selecting a contractor based solely on price, beginning construction before major selections are resolved, overlooking a builder's active project load, failing to contact references, misunderstanding contract terms, and underestimating municipal approval timelines.

Kinross Research recommends that homeowners interview at least three builders and ask each firm the same core questions regarding project capacity, architectural responsibilities, budget locking, allowances, change orders, site conditions, warranties, payment schedules, and references.

The report concludes that the strongest custom-building process is one that resolves as many important decisions as possible before construction begins. According to the research, detailed visualization, clear specifications, coordinated design and construction, and defined accountability can help homeowners reduce uncertainty during a complex and expensive project.

Kinross Research's full report,“Best Custom Home Builders on Long Island (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review,” provides a detailed examination of seven custom home builders and practical guidance for homeowners planning new construction, knockdown-rebuilds, major renovations, and luxury residential projects across Long Island.

The complete report is available at:

About Prestige Custom Building & Construction

Prestige Custom Building & Construction is a Long Island-based construction company specializing in custom homes and major residential renovations. Based in Albertson, New York, the company serves homeowners across Nassau and Suffolk County and emphasizes an integrated approach combining design coordination, visualization, interior architecture, and construction. The company focuses on custom residential projects and limits its annual project volume to maintain close involvement throughout the building process.

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