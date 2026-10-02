Digital Asset Custody Market To Hit USD 2.12 Trillion By 2031 As Institutional Adoption, Regulatory Recognition And Tokenized Assets Drive Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Digital Asset Custody Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the digital asset custody market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 02, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: The digital asset custody market size is expected to increase from USD 0.65 trillion in 2025 to USD 0.70 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 2.12 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.67% over 2026-2031. The market is being supported by increasing institutional participation in digital assets, clearer regulatory treatment for qualified custody models, growing demand for auditable key management, and the integration of custody into tokenized settlement and financial infrastructure.

The market is moving beyond cryptocurrency safekeeping as banks, asset managers, corporates, and other institutional users seek custody arrangements that combine asset protection with compliance, reporting, settlement, and asset utilization capabilities. Regulatory developments are also allowing traditional financial institutions to participate more directly in digital asset custody, creating greater competition between established financial institutions, crypto-native custodians, and hybrid providers.

The Digital Asset Custody Market Share is also being influenced by the growing institutional use of regulated investment products and tokenized financial assets. Custody providers are increasingly required to support multiple asset types, jurisdiction-specific compliance requirements, and institutional operating processes, making custody infrastructure an important part of the broader Digital Asset Custody Industry.

Digital Asset Custody Market Growth Drivers

Institutional Allocation to Digital Assets Strengthens Custody Demand

Institutional allocation to cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets is increasing the need for professionally managed custody infrastructure. Investment funds, financial institutions, and corporate treasury teams require secure arrangements that provide private key control, asset segregation, audit readiness, and operational oversight.

The expansion of regulated digital asset investment products is strengthening this requirement because institutional products depend on qualified custody arrangements for underlying assets. As institutional participation becomes more integrated with conventional financial services, custody relationships are increasingly being treated as long-term infrastructure rather than a supporting function for trading activity.

Regulatory Recognition Supports Traditional Financial Institution Custody

Regulatory recognition is becoming an important factor in the Digital Asset Custody Market Trends. Clearer rules around qualified custody and bank participation are allowing traditional financial institutions to develop or expand digital asset custody offerings.

This creates greater opportunities for banks and established custodians that already have compliance, legal, reporting, and risk management systems. At the same time, regulatory requirements increase the operational standards that providers must meet. Custodians serving institutional clients therefore need documented controls, asset segregation procedures, strong governance, and jurisdiction-specific compliance capabilities.

Security, Insurance and Auditable Key Management Remain Core Requirements

Security remains central to digital asset custody because institutional clients require protection against unauthorized access, operational errors, cyber threats, and key-management failures. Providers are using approaches such as multi-party computation, hardware security modules, cold storage, and controlled access procedures to strengthen custody infrastructure.

Insurance coverage and audit readiness are also becoming important purchasing considerations. Institutional clients increasingly expect custody providers to demonstrate documented security controls rather than relying only on general security claims. This is raising the importance of certification, operational processes, reporting capabilities, and risk management across custody relationships.

Tokenized Settlement Expands the Role of Custody Providers

The growing use of tokenized money, securities, and other financial instruments is broadening the role of custodians. As digital assets become part of settlement and collateral workflows, custody providers are being positioned closer to transaction execution and asset movement.

Near-real-time settlement requirements are creating demand for infrastructure that can connect custody with settlement, collateral management, and transaction controls. Cross-chain support is also becoming relevant as institutional users seek to manage assets across different networks while maintaining consistent compliance and operational standards.

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Digital Asset Custody Market Segmentation

The Digital Asset Custody Market is segmented by custody provider type, asset class, service layer, end user, and geography. Each segment reflects different institutional requirements, security expectations, and regulatory conditions.

By Custody Provider Type:

Traditional Financial Institution Custodians

Crypto-Native Qualified Custodians

Hybrid Custody Providers

Crypto-native qualified custodians continue to serve institutional cryptocurrency workflows, while traditional financial institution custodians are expanding their role as regulatory and accounting conditions become more supportive. Hybrid providers are combining technology-led infrastructure with regulated custody structures.

By Asset Class:

Cryptocurrencies

Tokenized Real-World Assets and Digital Securities

Non-Fungible Tokens and Other Digital Assets

Cryptocurrencies remain the foundation of custody demand, while tokenized real-world assets and digital securities are creating additional requirements around ownership records, transfer controls, compliance, and institutional servicing.

By Service Layer:

Core Custody and Safekeeping

Value-Added and Ancillary Services

Core custody remains essential for secure storage and asset control, while additional services such as staking, governance, collateral management, reporting, and settlement support are expanding the role of custody providers.

By End User:

Traditional Financial Institutions

Asset Managers and Investment Funds

Corporates and Treasuries

Other Institutional Users

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

North America remains a major market, while Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

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Digital Asset Custody Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes established financial institutions, crypto-native custody specialists, and technology-focused providers. Competition is increasingly based on regulatory standing, security architecture, supported assets, institutional reporting, network connectivity, and the ability to provide services beyond basic safekeeping.

Major companies covered in the Digital Asset Custody Market include Coinbase Global, Inc., BitGo, Inc., Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. These companies are positioned across different parts of the custody ecosystem, with offerings covering institutional safekeeping, digital asset infrastructure, regulated custody, and broader financial services.

Digital Asset Custody Market Outlook

The Digital Asset Custody Market is moving toward a broader institutional infrastructure model in which secure asset storage is combined with compliance, reporting, settlement, collateral management, and asset utilization. Growing institutional participation and regulatory recognition are creating opportunities for both traditional financial institutions and specialist custody providers.

Future market development will depend on the ability of custodians to maintain strong security controls, support expanding asset classes, manage regulatory requirements across jurisdictions, and connect custody services with tokenized financial workflows. As institutional adoption continues, providers with robust operating controls and comprehensive custody capabilities will remain central to the development of the global Digital Asset Custody Industry.

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