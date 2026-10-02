International Payroll Compliance: The Payroll Board Publishes New Guidance On Ownership

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Payroll Board provides independent payroll consultancy and strategic advisory for global payroll transformation, helping organizations improve governance, clarify responsibilities and build scalable payroll operating models."International payroll compliance requires clear ownership across payroll providers, internal teams and governance functions, according to new guidance from The Payroll Board.

Poland - October 02, 2026 - International payroll compliance is becoming increasingly complex for multinational organizations as responsibilities are shared across internal teams, external payroll providers and governance functions, according to new guidance published by The Payroll Board.

The Payroll Board, an independent payroll consultancy supporting global payroll transformation, has published“International Payroll Compliance: Who Owns It?”, examining how organizations can define responsibility for payroll compliance across providers, payroll teams, HR, Finance, Tax, Mobility, Legal and other stakeholders.

For organizations operating across multiple countries, payroll compliance extends beyond the correct calculation of payroll and application of local legislation. It can also depend on internal controls, company policies, employee data, tax decisions, governance processes and the contractual responsibilities agreed with payroll providers.

The new guidance highlights several areas organizations should consider when reviewing their international payroll compliance framework:



local legislation and collective labour agreements;

internal payroll controls;

company policies and employee agreements;

tax and mobility decisions;

payroll data ownership and accuracy;

payroll provider responsibilities and contractual scope; internal governance and accountability.

One of the central issues identified by The Payroll Board is the distinction between outsourcing payroll processing and outsourcing responsibility for compliance.

Payroll providers may be responsible for statutory calculations, legislative updates, system configuration and reporting within their agreed scope. However, employers may continue to own important decisions and inputs, including employee classifications, internal policies, compensation decisions, tax positions and source data.

This distinction becomes increasingly important in multinational payroll environments where several providers, technologies, local teams and internal functions contribute to a single global payroll operating model.

Without clearly defined ownership, organizations can create gaps between what internal teams expect payroll providers to manage and what providers are contractually responsible for delivering.

The Payroll Board recommends that organizations review international payroll compliance as part of the wider payroll operating model rather than treating compliance as an isolated vendor responsibility.

This can include identifying who owns each compliance requirement, documenting responsibilities between internal teams and external providers, reviewing operational controls and ensuring that governance processes reflect how payroll is actually managed across countries.

The Payroll Board supports organizations with these areas through its payroll consultancy services, including payroll strategy, process and organization design, payroll audit and compliance reviews, global transformation program support, vendor selection and benchmarking.

The full guidance,“International Payroll Compliance: Who Owns It?”, is available at:

More information about The Payroll Board's payroll consultancy services is available at:

About The Payroll Board

The Payroll Board is an independent payroll consultancy focused on global payroll transformation and strategic advisory. The firm supports organizations with payroll strategy, business case development, transformation programs, process and organization design, payroll vendor selection, benchmarking and specialist payroll advisory. The Payroll Board works with multinational organizations on complex payroll operating models, governance and transformation initiatives.

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