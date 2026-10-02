Jordanian Ambassador Hails Successful Replantation Of Egyptian Man's Foot

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Al Adaileh said the successful replantation of Egyptian citizen Mustafa Awf's severed foot by a Jordanian medical team represents a medical and humanitarian achievement that restored hope to the Egyptian national and reflects the profound humanitarian dimension of the medical profession.

In a post on X, Al Adaileh praised the "heroic efforts and high professional capabilities" of the Civil Defense personnel and divers in Aqaba, who successfully located and retrieved Awf's severed foot from the sea within a record time.

Their efforts enabled a specialized Jordanian medical team from the Royal Medical Services and Abdulhadi Hospital to handle the case and successfully perform the complex replantation surgery, he said.

Al Adaileh described the operation as an advanced medical achievement demonstrating the expertise and high competence of Jordanian medical professionals, as well as the profession's deep humanitarian dimension.

He said the story "restored hope and a smile" to the Egyptian citizen and embodied the highest values of humanity, solidarity and brotherhood between the two countries.

The ambassador added that such humanitarian stories reflect the deep-rooted ties and mutual support between Jordan and Egypt, noting that the relations between the two brotherly countries enjoy the care, commitment and support of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

//Petra// MF