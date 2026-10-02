Tripura's Sundari Temple To Get Facelift, CM Reviews Diwali Mela

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said developmental works will be undertaken at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, with the Matabari Trust continuing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve facilities for devotees and visitors.

Diwali Mela Preparations Reviewed

The Chief Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Matabari Trust, made the statement while chairing a meeting of the Matabari Trust Committee at the Udaipur Circuit House. The meeting reviewed preparations for the upcoming Diwali Mela at the temple and discussed measures to ensure its smooth and successful conduct.

The annual Diwali Mela attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from across Tripura, other parts of the country and abroad. The meeting reviewed administrative preparedness, security arrangements, traffic management, infrastructure development and facilities for pilgrims.

Special emphasis was laid on strengthening security and traffic regulation, ensuring adequate drinking water and electricity supply, healthcare services, sanitation and other public amenities during the festival. Officials were directed to complete all necessary preparatory works well ahead of the mela to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLAs Abhishek Debroy and Jitendra Majumdar, Gomati Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Debal Debroy, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather and senior officials from various government departments attended the meeting.

Commitment to Developing Sacred Site

The Tripura Sundari Temple, regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, hosts one of Gomati district's major religious and cultural events every year.

Saha said the government and the Matabari Trust are committed to further developing the temple complex and ensuring that devotees can offer prayers and participate in the festivities in a safe, orderly, and comfortable environment. (ANI)

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