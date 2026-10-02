Ukraine Ready To Share Experience Of Countering Russian Aggression With Europe Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Facebook following his participation in the Helsinki Security Forum together with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

"I spoke about the priority areas for strengthening security. In the face of any threats, we strengthen both the EU and NATO. Today, our data centers, mobile communications, logistics, and railways are being attacked. This is hybrid warfare. The sea is being blocked. All of these are challenges. And although I would not wish this experience on anyone, Ukraine has it because of the war. Above all, this is why we need ongoing dialogue at different levels – to become stronger together," Zelensky said.

Putin to step up attacks on Ukraine as US elections approach - Zelensky

As reported, Finland and Sweden will jointly strengthen Finland's capabilities to detect and counter drones in response to recent incursions by drones into Finnish airspace.