Three Injured In Russian Strike On Apartment Building In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in an apartment building," he wrote.

Information on casualties is currently being clarified.

He later added that residents were being evacuated.

"A rescue operation is underway at the site of the enemy strike in Dnipro. Rescuers are evacuating people from the upper floors of the damaged apartment building," he wrote.

A 77-year-old woman was injured in the attack. Medics are providing her with all necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk said that emergency workers had rescued five people from the building.

"During the rescue operation in Dnipro, emergency workers rescued five people. Thank you to the State Emergency Service and our medics for saving people's lives," he wrote.

According to Lukashuk, the UAV attack caused fires in two apartments in the high-rise building, as well as in five cars and a garage.

Hanzha later added that the number of injured had risen to three.

"Three women are currently known to have been injured. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance," he wrote.

Hanzha said he was currently at the site of the enemy strike. The rescue operation is ongoing. Six people have already been rescued from the apartment building.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration