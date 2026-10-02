Vyhivskyi, US Diplomats Discuss Ukraine's Needs In Countering Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Telegram.

"We discussed many issues related to the use of assistance already provided and our needs, the security situation and countering enemy strikes. Of course, I spoke about the combat operations of units within the Interior Ministry system and our response to Russian attacks," Vyhivskyi said.

According to him, the sides also discussed strengthening practical cooperation and coordination in law enforcement and stepping up efforts to achieve concrete results.

Vyhivskyi informed the U.S. diplomats that on October 2 alone, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with three guided aerial bombs and destroyed more than 20 private houses. Two people were killed and more than 30 were injured.

"It is important to keep the international community informed about the daily terror," the minister said.