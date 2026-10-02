India Giving Day 2027 Is A Call To #Sharetheabundance

Registration is now open for nonprofit organizations focused on India. Applications must be received by October 31, 2026.

- Jay Sehgal, Board Chair of the India Philanthropy AllianceWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) has announced that registration is now open for India Giving Day 2027, which will be held on Friday, March 12. This is the Alliance's 5th annual India Giving Day, and organizers stress that this year's theme, to #ShareTheAbundance, has been at the root of the campaign since its inception.“Five years ago, India Giving Day was a bold experiment,” says Alex Counts, Executive Director of the Alliance. "When we first considered a national day of giving to benefit India, there were concerns that opening the campaign beyond our network could dilute the results for those participating. But after discussing it with our board of directors, we opted to move forward with a 'big tent' approach, adopting the notion that there are ample resources to advance India's development when we work in concert with one another and the community comes together to rally behind the organizations that are doing such terrific work in India.”The approach has proven to be successful. The first India Giving Day was held in March 2023 with 25 nonprofit organizations and generated the support of more than 1,000 donors who gave $1.4 million. Since then, the campaign has grown to attract the support of more than 2,300 donors who gave $5.6 million to the 51 participating organizations in its fourth year. In its fifth anniversary year, campaign leaders are hoping to expand their reach exponentially by encouraging members of the diaspora to #ShareTheAbundance.“The Indian diaspora is a very generous community,” says Meenakshi Mahajan, Deputy Director of IPA and Director of India Giving Day.“India Giving Day gives our community something it has never had before: a single, trusted platform featuring carefully vetted organizations working across nearly every cause people care about. Donors can give with confidence, knowing they are supporting work that matters.Registration for India Giving Day 2027 opened on Gandhi Jayathri, October 2, and will remain open until October 31. Applicants will be vetted to ensure they meet the basic requirements for holding a successful campaign and are providing high-impact programming to advance India's development.“India Giving Day is a powerful opportunity for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work, connect with donors, and, most importantly, demonstrate what we can accomplish together. The partner organizations of the India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) collectively create tremendous impact across India, and our collaboration makes each of us stronger.Sehgal Foundation has proudly participated in India Giving Day every year, and as we celebrate its fifth anniversary, I believe it is time for us to set our sights even higher-to engage more donors, mobilize greater resources, and significantly expand our collective impact for the people and communities of India. I invite everyone who cares about India's future to join us this India Giving Day, #ShareTheAbundance (Viksit Bharat 2047), and help us turn generosity into lasting change”India Giving Day is led by a Steering Committee of IPA Board Members and Staff and supported by a host of National Co-Chairs, Ambassadors, and the Youth Leadership Council.India Giving Day is sponsored by the Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Sehgal Foundation, Wadhwani Impact Trust, Ujala Foundation, and the Raj Family Foundation.For any questions, please reach out to Meenakshi Mahajan, Deputy Director at India Philanthropy Alliance at....About India Giving DayIndia Giving Day is a national day of giving to increase the impact and joy of American philanthropy focused on India. The goal is to aid India in achieving their humanitarian and development goals through advancements in education, healthcare, livelihood development, environmental sustainability, and other essential services.Modeled after highly successful giving days held nationally and in a growing number of U.S. cities, India Giving Day seeks to recognize existing philanthropic activity and incentivize growth. India Giving Day includes an emphasis on volunteerism and engaging youth, young professionals, and second/third generation members of the Indian American community.

Meenakshi Mahajan

India Philanthropy Alliance

: 917-767-7780

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India Giving Day 2027 is a Call to #ShareTheAbundance News Provided By India Philanthropy Alliance October 02, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



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