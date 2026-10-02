Ethereum L2“Blast” Plans Wind-Down As Operating Costs Exceed Revenue

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum layer-2 network Blast is winding down, with its team saying it can't cover the operating costs required to run the chain from the revenue it generates. In an announcement posted on X on Friday, the Blast team told users to withdraw funds to Ethereum mainnet, citing an absence of a“credible path” to making the project economically sustainable.

The shutdown raises questions for users who have grown accustomed to Layer-2 convenience-particularly faster withdrawals and built-in yield features-while highlighting how fragile some L2 business models can be when on-chain demand cools.

Blast says it is shutting down because operating costs have overtaken chain revenue, leaving no“credible path” to sustainability. Blast is reducing its withdrawal delay to 24 hours, but withdrawals will be temporarily unavailable while Lido-related assets are unwound. Users can withdraw through Blast's interface until Oct. 26; after that, withdrawals require interacting directly with Blast's Ethereum bridge contracts. The network's DeFi activity has already contracted sharply since mid-2024, with Blast TVL down more than 98% from its June peak, according to DeFiLlama data.

Key takeawaysBlast cites unsustainable chain economics

In its post on X, Blast said it launched with the goal of creating a“self-sustaining chain” for both users and developers. The team acknowledged that the project's economics no longer“make sense,” framing the shutdown as the logical outcome of a revenue shortfall relative to ongoing costs.

Blast also instructed users to move assets to Ethereum mainnet. The immediate emphasis on withdrawal and migration suggests the team's priority is minimizing remaining exposure for users tied to the chain's infrastructure.

Withdrawal timeline and what changes after Oct. 26

Blast said it will cut its withdrawal delay to 24 hours. However, the team warned that withdrawals will be temporarily unavailable while it unwinds Lido assets. Blast expects this unwinding process to take about a week, implying a short window where users may need to wait before funds can exit through the standard interface.

Beyond the delay reduction, Blast set a clear deadline: users have until Oct. 26 to withdraw using Blast's interface. After that date, assets will remain accessible, but users will need to withdraw by directly interacting with Blast's bridge contracts on Ethereum rather than using the interface.

The network said it will publish instructions for withdrawing directly through the bridge contracts ahead of Oct. 26, and urged users to move assets to Ethereum mainnet before the cutoff.

Blast's rise and the collapse of on-chain demand

Blast's shutdown comes after a period of visible contraction in its DeFi footprint. DeFiLlama data shows Blast's DeFi total value locked (TVL) peaked around June 2024 near $2.2 billion and has since declined by more than 98%.

This kind of steep contraction is often a warning sign for networks that rely on ecosystem activity to cover costs-especially if that revenue is tied to execution, incentives, or other on-chain flows that are sensitive to market cycles. In Blast's case, the team's statement directly links the inability to cover operating costs to the lack of sustainable economics, rather than pointing to a technical failure.

Connection to Blur and what the broader NFT downturn suggests

Blast was founded by Tieshun“Pacman” Roquerre, the creator of NFT marketplace Blur. Blur launched in October 2022 and gained early traction by targeting professional traders, with token incentives helping drive activity. By the end of 2022, Blur had surpassed OpenSea in trading volume and maintained a lead into early 2023, aided in part by token airdrops and trader rewards.

Roquerre unveiled Blast in November 2023, promoting native yield on Ether (ETH ) and stablecoins alongside a points program designed to connect to an anticipated token airdrop. The model helped draw significant deposits-more than $2 billion-before Blast's mainnet launched in February 2024.

But the same cycle that boosted NFT marketplace activity appears to have weakened over time. After peaking, Blast's TVL fell sharply. A similar pattern affected Blur itself: DeFiLlama data cited in the source notes Blur's TVL rose above $200 million in an early-2024 peak but has since fallen to about $27 million.

Together, those trends underline a common dynamic across crypto: incentive-heavy strategies can accelerate growth during favorable conditions, but they may struggle to remain economically self-sustaining once market demand cools, liquidity migrates, or user attention shifts elsewhere.

What users should watch next is whether Blast publishes clear, step-by-step withdrawal instructions for direct interaction with its Ethereum bridge contracts before Oct. 26, and how quickly the Lido asset unwinding completes-because that timing will determine when withdrawals resume for anyone currently waiting for funds to be able to exit the network.

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