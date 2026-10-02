Sacramento Homeowners Can Now Save Up To $750 On A Home EV Charging Circuit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air Helps Sacramento Homeowners Take Advantage of Increased EV Charging Incentive

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SACRAMENTO, Calif. - October 2, 2026 - Sacramento-area homeowners planning to install a home EV charging setup may now be eligible for increased savings on the electrical work needed to support it.

Starting October 2026, SMUD's Charge@Home program increased its EV circuit installation rebate to $750 for eligible Installations completed on or after October 1. Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air is helping Sacramento-area homeowners determine what electrical upgrades may be needed for convenient at-home EV charging and complete eligible EV circuit installations.



As more local drivers transition to electric vehicles, having a proper and permitted installed home charging circuit can make daily charging easier and more convenient. The increased rebate may also help reduce the upfront cost for eligible SMUD customers. According to current program information: Charge@Home program, rebates of up to $850 are available to help with EV charging equipment and/or electric circuit installation at your home. No matter where you are in the process, we have an option that fits your needs. Homeowners interested in preparing their home for EV charging can contact Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air to discuss installation options and electrical requirements.



About Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air: Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air serves homeowners throughout the Sacramento region with plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical services, including residential EV charging circuit installations.



* Rebate availability, eligibility requirements, funding, and program terms are determined by SMUD and may change.

Mario M

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air

+1 916-588-7767

email us here

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Sacramento Homeowners Can Now Save Up to $750 on a Home EV Charging Circuit News Provided By Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air October 02, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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