NOMAD POWER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. ("NOMAD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NMAD) (formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings), a provider of transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, today announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the“Special Meeting”), reconvened on October 2, 2026, was adjourned without conducting any business. The Special Meeting will reconvene on October 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The adjournment provides the Company additional time to finalize its Nasdaq listing filing in connection with the previously completed merger with NOMAD Transportable Power Systems.

No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting. The Board of Directors continues to recommend that stockholders vote“FOR” the proposals. Stockholders who have already submitted their proxies and do not wish to change their votes need not take any further action.

The reconvened Special Meeting will be held virtually at .

The Company's proxy statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at .

About NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, provides transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems. The company's mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) platforms deliver rapidly deployable, scalable energy solutions for electric utilities, data centers, commercial and industrial customers, emergency response, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization. By mobilizing energy storage, NOMAD enables customers to deploy power where and when it is needed without waiting for permanent infrastructure.

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