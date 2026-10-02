Rodeo Realty Welcomes 14 New Agents

new agents joining Rodeo Realty

New additions span six Southern California offices as the independent brokerage continues to grow

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rodeo Realty welcomed 14 agents, adding to its roster across Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Westlake Village, and Woodland Hills. The latest additions follow the company's previously announced summer growth and mark another month of expansion for the independent Southern California brokerage founded by Syd Leibovitch.

The new group reflects the reach of Rodeo Realty's office network, with agents joining locations serving communities from the Westside to the San Fernando Valley and Westlake Village. Beverly Hills welcomed the largest group, with six new agents, while Westlake Village added three. Woodland Hills welcomed two agents, and Brentwood, Sherman Oaks, and Studio City each added one.

For Rodeo Realty, growth is about more than adding names to a roster. The brokerage's focus on mentorship, marketing support, and local relationships gives agents a platform to develop their businesses while delivering personal service to buyers and sellers.

Real estate remains a relationship-driven business. Agents need the tools to market a property effectively, the guidance to navigate a complex transaction, and the local knowledge to help clients make informed decisions. Rodeo Realty brings those priorities together through its office network and support for the people representing its brand.

* Beverly Hills office*

- Michael Sweat

- James Chalke

- Alexen Khim Ng

- Aspen Wood

- Donna Wood

- Sheila Simmons

*Brentwood office*

- Sondra Browning-Ott

*Sherman Oaks office*

- Hamid Hamidinia

*Studio City office*

- Linda Zimmerman

*Westlake Village office*

- Jonathan Lusher

- Natascha Gurich

- Georgetta Foreman

*Woodland Hills office*

- Zachary Katz

- Anna Zolotareva

The new arrivals strengthen Rodeo Realty's presence across a broad range of Southern California communities. Each office provides a local point of connection, pairing the resources of an established brokerage with knowledge of the neighborhoods its agents serve.

That combination is central to the company's approach. Buyers and sellers benefit from agents who understand their local market, while agents have access to a broader network of colleagues, marketing resources, and professional support. As the roster grows, so does the opportunity to share knowledge and build relationships across offices.

These talented new additions continue the momentum highlighted in Rodeo Realty's earlier announcement welcoming 40 agents during the summer. The latest group adds another chapter to that growth, reinforcing the brokerage's ongoing investment in its agents and the communities where they work.

About Rodeo Realty

Rodeo Realty is an independent Southern California real estate brokerage founded by Syd Leibovitch. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, the company serves buyers and sellers through a network of offices across the region. Rodeo Realty combines local expertise, personal service, and agent support, with a focus on helping its real estate professionals build their businesses and serve their clients.

Rodeo Realty Marketing Team

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

email us here

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Rodeo Realty Welcomes 14 New Agents News Provided By Rodeo Realty Inc. October 02, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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