Tyler Lozier, President of Semper Consulting, a Marine Corps veteran-led sales consulting firm in Longwood, Florida

With job scams on the rise, the Longwood, Florida firm verified its social accounts and limited all recruiting outreach to one official email address.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Semper Consulting, a Marine Corps veteran-led sales consulting firm headquartered in Longwood, Florida, has verified its official Facebook and Instagram accounts and formalized one official recruiting address so job seekers can confirm that outreach carrying the company's name is genuine. All Semper Consulting recruiting messages come from a single address,..., and are sent by the company's recruiter, Mackenzie Topinka.The move comes as job scams continue to climb nationwide. According to the Federal Trade Commission, reports about job scams tripled from 2020 to 2024, and reported losses jumped from $90 million to $501 million over the same period. The FTC has specifically warned that transitioning service members are targeted through the same job sites, social media platforms, and direct messages every job seeker relies on, a population Semper Consulting has a personal reason to look out for.That personal reason traces back to the company's own roots. President Tyler Lozier, a United States Marine Corps veteran, founded Semper Consulting, and its name comes from the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis, meaning“always faithful.”So candidates can check any message that uses its name, Semper Consulting has published five standards:. One recruiting address. Recruiting outreach comes only from..., which matches the company's website domain, semper-consulting.. Verified social accounts. Semper Consulting's official Facebook and Instagram accounts now display Meta's verified badge.. Known sourcing channels. Semper Consulting sources candidates through LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter.. No cost, no sensitive requests up front. The company never asks candidates for money and never requests bank details, a Social Security number, or a copy of an ID before a candidate has spoken with an actual person. Nothing costs a candidate anything at any stage.. A real office. Semper Consulting's office is located at 1425 W State Rd 434, Suite 113, Longwood, FL 32750, and can be reached at (321) 219-7366.Semper Consulting has also published two free guides for job seekers.“So Semper Consulting Reached Out About Your Resume... Now What?” explains where the company finds candidate resumes and what a legitimate message from its team looks like.“Job Offer Giving Scam Vibes? Semper Consulting's Guide to Spotting the Fakes” walks through the red flags of a fake job offer and a quick check anyone can run on an unexpected message.The standards apply across the company, including its Savannah, Georgia, office, which opened this summer under Alyra Tiemkongkarn, who grew into that role in Longwood.As Semper Consulting grows into new markets, the company says the same standards apply everywhere it operates: one official recruiting address, verified social accounts, and no guessing about whether an opportunity is real.About Semper ConsultingSemper Consulting is a Marine Corps veteran-led sales consulting firm based in Longwood, Florida. With a focus on client growth, leadership development, and community impact, Semper Consulting partners with organizations and professionals to deliver results-driven strategies and long-term success.

Tyler Lozier

Semper Consulting

+1 321-219-7366

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Marine Corps Veteran-Led Semper Consulting Sets Clear Standards for How Job Seekers Can Verify Its Recruiting Outreach News Provided By Semper Consulting October 02, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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