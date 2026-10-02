Urban Decay Turns Canter's Deli Into A One-Night-Only Underground Rave For Its Dirty 30

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surprise DJs Tara Yummy and MAAD joined Urban Decay's past and present community as the brand raided its vault to resurrect Pocket Rocket for one night only

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 30 years, Urban Decay has never been afraid to get a little dirty. On September 30, the beauty brand took over LA's iconic Canter's Deli, transforming the legendary Fairfax institution into an underground speakeasy rave for DIRTY 30, a one-night-only celebration of three decades of refusing to blend in.

As 30 years of Urban Decay collided under one roof, OG makeup artists, longtime superfans, celebrities, creators, and the brand's next generation gathered at Canter's, where surprise DJs Tara Yummy and MAAD took over a birthday-cake-inspired DJ booth. Guests got flash tattoos, picked up custom merch, hit the Extra Dirty 'Tini Bar, and explored an archival gallery featuring some of Urban Decay's most collected and coveted products over the years.









And because no 30th birthday should be too well behaved, Urban Decay went into the vault with one question: What's the dirtiest product we've ever made? The answer: Pocket Rocket. The cult-favorite lip gloss, remembered as much for its provocative packaging as for its shades, returned exclusively for DIRTY 30, with a limited quantity made just for the party. To make the evening even dirtier, the men featured on the original gloss made a special IRL guest appearance, bringing the infamous packaging to life with a cheeky birthday serenade. After all, what's a DIRTY 30 without a one-night stand?

Urban Decay launched in 1996 as an antidote to a beauty industry dominated by convention. Thirty years later, its archive is proving to be anything but history. Earlier this year, overwhelming demand brought back GASH, one of the brand's most requested products. Pocket Rocket became the latest archival surprise – if only for one night.

“Urban Decay has always been about breaking rules and giving people the freedom to experiment with their makeup,” said Anika Majithia, Global Head of Urban Decay.“Our dirty 30 was our chance to bring together some of the people, products, and moments that made us who we are and to set the tone for our future. We hope everyone had a blast!”









Part birthday party, part beauty archive, and part late-night LA rave, DIRTY 30 wasn't just about revisiting Urban Decay's history - it was a reminder of why the Urban Decay disrupted the beauty industry in the first place, and a glimpse at where it's going next.

Thirty years in, the next era of Urban Decay is just getting started.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY: Urban Decay, the original beauty rebel, is built on the belief that makeup is a powerful tool for self-expression. Inspired by our Los Angeles roots, a city fueled by creativity, performance, and reinvention, we create anti-bland makeup that pairs curated color with extreme performance. Our“Perform, Don't Conform” mantra gives a stage to those who speak their mind through makeup-championing uncensored self-expression for anyone who identifies as feminine and unapologetically challenging expectations by showing up as they choose.

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