Log-Hub's Supply Chain Apps Brings Regional Network Visibility And Risk-Based Inventory Planning

Log-hub has introduced custom map hierarchies and stochastic mode in the Inventory Simulation App, as part of its Log-hub 6.4 release.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This update enables supply chain teams to visualize their networks according to their own geographic structures and evaluate inventory policies against multiple demand scenarios, helping them make more informed, data-driven decisions.

Supply chains are often managed by regions or different geographical entities, yet network maps rarely show them in a way they actually work. Inventory planning has a similar problem, as demand changes from day to day, while inventory policies are often set against a single fixed forecast. In both cases, supply chain teams end up rebuilding the analysis in spreadsheets before it is ready for a management decision, and Log-hub 6.4 is designed to remove that step.

With new custom map hierarchies, organizations can define their own regions and see their network in that same structure, from individual locations up to country-to-country, region-to-region or even continent-to-continent flows. The resulting overview transforms thousands of shipment connections into a clear picture of the network, ready for management reviews or board presentations. It highlights key transport corridors, regional dependencies, and opportunities to consolidate lanes or eliminate unnecessary movements between regions.

The new stochastic method in the Inventory Simulation App helps companies make more informed inventory decisions by simulating multiple demand scenarios and evaluating different replenishment policies across every SKU and period. By quantifying the impact on service levels, lost sales, and costs, the app enables supply chain teams to identify risks, assess trade-offs, and establish data-backed inventory targets. This enables teams to identify SKUs at risk of stockouts or excess inventory before problems arise, while providing executives with clear policy options and their associated trade-offs to support a structured, risk-based approach to working capital management.

Alexander Sigmund, CTO of Log-hub, commented: "Supply chain leaders are accountable on cost, service, and working capital, and Log-hub 6.4 is built to improve all three. Our customers can now see where their network is losing money and back their inventory targets with evidence, early enough to act before it shows up in the numbers."

Other updates in Log-hub 6.4 cut the manual work between data and decision in the same way. In the Milkrun and Transport Optimization apps, multiple orders delivered to the same location now count as one stop, so teams no longer need to merge orders or adjust stop limits as a workaround.

The Supply Chain Apps Agent can now create interactive charts directly from app output tables and analyse datasets of more than 100,000 rows by working on the underlying data.

Log-hub 6.4 brings supply chain analysis closer to how organizations are structured and how demand behaves in practice. Updates like this arrive every two months, and teams already using Log-hub's Supply Chain Apps receive every new feature at no additional cost, so the tools they work with keep getting better with each release.

To see the new features in action, watch the Log-hub 6.4 release webinar or test it yourself by getting our Fremium plan.

Jan Sigmund

Log-hub AG

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Log-hub's Supply Chain Apps Brings Regional Network Visibility and Risk-Based Inventory Planning News Provided By Log-hub AG October 02, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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