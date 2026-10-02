Trump Administration Reportedly Prepares $4B Federal Loan To Expand Vistra's Nuclear Capacity



The U.S. Department of Energy plans to extend roughly $4 billion in loans to support capacity upgrades at three Vistra nuclear reactors.

The expansion aims to supply reliable electricity to the PJM Interconnection grid, which powers 67 million residents and faces increasing strain from energy-intensive data centers. Modernizing active nuclear facilities serves as a faster alternative to building new reactors to help achieve the administration's long-term goal of quadrupling domestic nuclear output by 2050.

The federal government is preparing to announce a roughly $4 billion loan package for Vistra Corp. (VST) to upgrade three of the company's nuclear power facilities.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is expected to unveil the financing initiative early next week during a site visit to the Perry nuclear plant northeast of Cleveland, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed loan package will fund modernization and capacity expansion projects across two Vistra plants in Ohio and a third facility in Pennsylvania. Representatives for both the U.S. Department of Energy and Vistra did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

VST stock eased 1% in choppy trading on Friday.

Rapid Demand Driven by Tech Sector

The planned financing comes amid a sharp rise in electricity consumption across the nation, driven largely by the rapid expansion of power-hungry data centers. Tech companies and facility operators are increasingly seeking continuous, uninterrupted clean power to support artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure.

Vistra operates within the PJM Interconnection grid-the nation's largest electrical network, spanning from Illinois to Washington, D.C., and supplying power to approximately 67 million people. PJM has faced mounting pressure in recent years to secure sufficient generation capacity to match regional growth.

The administration views expanding existing nuclear facilities as a key way to supply electricity for digital infrastructure, keep energy costs manageable, and support domestic manufacturing growth.

Faster Alternative to New Construction

While Vistra has not disclosed the exact capacity increase for its units, upgrading operational facilities offers a much faster timeline than building new reactors, which typically face lengthy permitting and high upfront capital costs.

The federal backing aligns with broader White House objectives to quadruple total U.S. nuclear power generation by 2050. Improving existing facilities lets grid operators bring additional clean power online much faster to meet immediate reliability needs.

VST Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

VST stock has slipped about 13% year-to-date.

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