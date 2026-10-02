Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Hockey Team's 'Champion' Dance After Gold Medal Win Goes Viral (WATCH)

The Indian women's hockey team scripted a historic feat with a gold medal following a victory over China at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, October 2. The Women in Blue defeated China 1-0 in the final at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara City.

Lalremsiami Hmarzote, who played her milestone 200th international match, was the hero behind India's historic triumph, scoring a brilliant tomahawk in the 10th minute to give the Women in Blue a 1-0 lead. India's strong defence and Savita Punia's goalkeeping brilliance ensured that India remained ahead across four quarters.

With this gold medal, the Indian women's hockey team ended a 44-year drought of Asian Games titles, last winning the coveted crown back in the 1982 New Delhi edition. Their historic triumph also secured Women in Blue a direct quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, capping off a remarkable campaign in Japan.

Also Read:Asian Games: India vs Pakistan cricket final, hockey medal on the line

India Women's Hockey 'Champion' Dance Goes Viral

As India women's hockey team clinched a historic Asian Games gold medal after 44 years and earning a direct quota for the Los Olympics, the dressing room turned into an absolute scene of jubilation.

After celebrating the victory on the turf, the celebrations shifted to the dressing room before the medal ceremony, where every player in the squad proudly wore their hard-earned gold around their necks. In a video posted by Hockey India on its X (formerly Twitter), the players were seen in players were seen in high spirits, chanting and dancing to Dwayne Bravo's iconic track 'Champion'

Bravo's 'Champion' song became the ultimate global sporting anthem for unbridled victory celebrations, and the Indian women's hockey team made sure to keep that tradition alive as they fittingly crowned themselves champions of Asia.

,! Everybody knows say the Indian Women's Team are CHAMPIONS! The gold is ours, and the celebrations are only getting started! #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2026 #AichiNagoya2026 twitter/bwjLi9EhA6

- Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 2, 2026

Indian women's hockey team's chances of winning a gold medal were apparently not given much importance at the start of their campaign, given that they won the Asian Games title back in 1982, facing formidable opponents and defending champions like China along the way.

However, Salima Tete-led side proved all doubters wrong with an unforgettable, gutsy campaign that will inspire generations to come. In the last edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Women in Blue won the bronze medal.

Dwayne Bravo Reacts to India Women's Hockey Celebration

The Indian women's hockey team celebration by grooving to his iconic track quickly caught the attention of Dwayne Bravo himself, who took to social media to share his appreciation for the historic triumph.

Taking to his handle, Bravo congratulated the Women in Blue and hailed them for a superb job, writing:

“A big congrats to this India team. Super job to the new Champions."

A big congrats to this India team. Super job to the new Champions Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) October 2, 2026

Meanwhile, India men's team will look to defend the Asian Games gold medal when they take on Malaysia at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, the same venue where the women's team won the gold medal, on Saturday, October 3.

Also Read:Asian Games Hockey: Deepika shines as India bags historic women's gold