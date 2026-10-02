MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BlckPanda Creative division helps US law firms rank on Google, win the map pack and get named in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US Attorney Marketing Experts, a division of BlckPanda Creative, today launched a marketing service built for how people now look for a lawyer: on Google, in the Google Maps local results, and increasingly by asking AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini and Claude.When someone asks an AI assistant who the best car accident lawyer in their city is, they don't get a page of ten links. They get an answer that names a small number of firms and cites the sources it relied on. Firms that are not part of that answer may never know they were passed over, because the missed enquiry never shows up in their analytics.US Attorney Marketing Experts combines traditional law firm SEO with AI citation work, so a single program covers organic rankings, the map pack, and the AI answers that shortlist firms. The work includes technical SEO, practice-area content written for each state's law and approved by the firm's attorneys, Google Business Profile management, legal directory and profile consistency, and monthly tracking of how often each AI assistant names the firm.Every engagement starts with a free AI Visibility Audit. The audit runs the questions prospective clients ask across the major AI assistants, checks the firm's Google rankings and map pack position for the same case types, and delivers a written report showing where the firm is named, which sources are cited instead, and the fixes in priority order.Unlike most legal marketing agencies, US Attorney Marketing Experts publishes its prices. Plans are listed on its website: AI Citations at $1,500 per month, Growth (SEO + AI) at $3,500 per month, and Market Dominance from $6,500 per month. Each plan covers one office location and one Google Business Profile, with additional locations quoted at a reduced rate. Google Ads and Local Services Ads management is available as a separately quoted add-on.The agency also publishes the commitments it works under:- One firm per practice area per market, so it never works for two firms competing for the same cases in the same city.- Firms own their website, content, Google Business Profile and analytics accounts, and keep everything if they leave.- Content is written with state bar advertising rules in mind and approved by the firm before it goes live.- No private blog networks or paid link schemes.- Reporting is measured against signed cases, not clicks.The service covers personal injury, family law and divorce, criminal defense, DUI, estate planning and probate, employment law, immigration, bankruptcy, mass tort, workers' compensation and medical malpractice firms, as well as Spanish-language SEO for firms serving Spanish-speaking clients."Law firms have spent years competing for ten blue links. Now a growing share of clients ask an AI assistant and get two or three names back. We built this service so firms can see exactly where they stand in those answers, and fix it, with prices they can check before they ever get on a call." said Lior Manelis, CEO at BlckPanda Creative.Law firms can request a free AI Visibility Audit and compare plans on the website at usattorneymarketingexperts.About US Attorney Marketing ExpertsUS Attorney Marketing Experts is a division of BlckPanda Creative focused on law firm marketing. It helps law firms across the United States earn clients from Google search, Google Maps and AI assistants including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini and Claude. The company is a marketing agency, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

LIOR MANELIS

BlckPanda Creative

+1 954-684-9594

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US Attorney Marketing Experts Launches SEO and AI Citation Services for Law Firms News Provided By BlckPanda Creative October 02, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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