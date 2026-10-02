Falcon Moving Explains Why Fall May Be The Best Time To Move In Atlanta

Falcon Moving - Atlanta's Premier Moving Company serving the greater metro area

Falcon Moving Atlanta trucks during a residential move

Falcon Moving Atlanta team during a move

Falcon Moving explains why fall brings more open dates and milder weather for Atlanta moves, how hourly pricing works and how to prepare for moving day.

GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask Atlanta movers which months book up first and the answer rarely changes: June through August, especially the last weekend of each month. By October, the calendar looks very different. Leases have turned over, school is back in session, and the heat that makes a July move so draining has finally broken. For anyone with flexibility on dates, fall can be the best time to move in Atlanta, and the reasons go well beyond the weather.Falcon Moving, a locally owned team of Atlanta movers, sees this pattern every year. Here is what residents should know about timing, pricing and preparation for a move between September and the end of the year.Why Fall Is Often the Best Time of Year to MoveDemand is the biggest factor. Summer stacks the end of the school year, a heavy wave of lease renewals and long daylight hours into the same few months, so moving crews across the metro fill their calendars weeks in advance. Once September arrives, that pressure eases. Customers who book a fall move usually get a wider choice of dates and start times, and they are less likely to end up with a late-afternoon slot after a crew has already finished another job.The weather helps, too. Atlanta's average highs sit in the upper 80s in July and drop to the low or mid 70s by October, which makes a real difference when a crew is carrying a sleeper sofa up three flights of stairs. Spring has its own drawback in the city's thick yellow pollen, which settles on cars, porches and anything left outside for more than a few minutes.Homebuyers benefit as well. A less crowded moving calendar makes it easier to line up a moving date with a closing date, and easier to adjust if that closing shifts by a day or two.Picking the Best Month to MoveOctober is usually the sweet spot. The weather is mild, the schedule is open and the holidays are still weeks away. November works well too, with two caveats: daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday of the month, so afternoon light disappears earlier, and Thanksgiving week fills quickly because of family travel and shorter workweeks.Within any month, a few timing choices make a noticeable difference:. Mid-month dates are easier to book than the last few days of the month, when most leases end.. Weekdays are generally more flexible than Saturdays and Sundays.. Morning start times give crews the most daylight and help avoid the evening rush on I-285, the Downtown Connector and GA-400.. Game days matter. Falcons home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia Tech games in Midtown can slow traffic around downtown on a Saturday or Sunday.Moving in Winter: What Changes After NovemberAtlanta winters are mild by most standards, and December through February can be a good window for anyone who wants an open schedule. The main risk is rare but disruptive. A hard freeze or ice storm can close roads with little warning, as the city learned in January 2014, when a winter storm left thousands of drivers stranded on metro interstates. Choosing a mover with a fair rescheduling policy and keeping a backup date in mind takes most of the worry out of a winter booking.The holidays also narrow the calendar. The weeks around Christmas and New Year's are popular with people who can only move during time off work, so it's worth reserving those dates early.How Atlanta Movers Price a Local MoveLocal moves in Atlanta are commonly priced by the hour rather than as a flat fee, so the most important factor is how long the job takes. Falcon Moving charges a flat hourly rate plus a one-time travel fee based on mileage. The clock starts when the crew arrives and stops when the work is finished, and they bill time in 15-minute increments.That structure rewards preparation, and the things that add time are predictable:. Stairs, long hallways and elevators that have to be reserved or shared. Building rules on move-in hours, loading docks or certificates of insurance. Furniture that has to be taken apart to fit through a doorway. Boxes that are still open or half-packed when the crew arrives. Traffic between the two addresses, since drive time is part of the jobBefore booking, ask any mover exactly what is included. Falcon Moving outlines its moving services in Atlanta online, and every move includes dollies, furniture pads, shrink wrap and tools. A $100 deposit reserves the date, and rescheduling to a later date costs nothing.Preparing for a Fall Move in AtlantaA little planning shortens moving day and keeps the final bill in line with expectations:. Book two to three weeks ahead, and earlier for a weekend or end-of-month date.. Ask your building or HOA about elevator reservations, parking and allowed move hours.. Measure the largest pieces against doorways and stair turns at the new home.. Declutter before the crew arrives, since every item moved adds time.. Pack a separate bag with documents, chargers, medication and a change of clothes.. Keep a few tarps or plastic bins on hand in case a shower rolls through.About Falcon MovingFalcon Moving has served metro Atlanta since 2018, handling apartment, condo, house and townhome moves along with packing, furniture assembly and loading help. Its crews work seven days a week across Atlanta and nearby communities, including Buckhead, Brookhaven, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Chamblee, Smyrna, Alpharetta and Norcross.With more than 1,600 five-star reviews, the company has earned a place among the trusted movers in Atlanta that local families and businesses turn to year after year. Every mover on its crews works for the company directly rather than as a day laborer or contractor.Residents planning a fall or winter move can check availability and book online with Falcon Moving.

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Falcon Moving Explains Why Fall May Be the Best Time to Move in Atlanta News Provided By Rotate Digital October 02, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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