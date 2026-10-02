360 Legal Launches LLC Register - Affordable Registered Agent Service With Free LLC Formation

LLC Register offers free LLC formation, free annual compliance, and most affordable registered agent service at $99 per year with coverage across all 50 states

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 360 Legal today announced the launch of LLC Register, a registered agent services, online business-formation, and compliance platform, built to help entrepreneurs take practical, affordable steps to start an LLC, hire a registered agent, and maintain ongoing state compliance.Available at , LLC Register provides free LLC formation, free annual compliance support, a free LLC name search, and a business name generator for entrepreneurs evaluating and registering their next business venture. LLC Register also offers the most affordable registered agent service for $99 per year in the state where the LLC is formed.The company's service is designed for founders, small-business owners, independent professionals, and growing companies that want a straightforward way to get a registered agent, form a limited liability company, and manage essential LLC compliance requirements.“Starting and maintaining an LLC should not be confusing or burdened by excessive recurring fees,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO of 360 Legal.“LLC Register gives entrepreneurs a practical path to form an LLC for free, obtain registered agent coverage for $99 per year, and receive the tools they need to help keep their company in good standing.”Entrepreneurs often need to navigate several important early decisions, including selecting an available business name, filing LLC formation documents, appointing a registered agent, and tracking annual compliance obligations. LLC Register brings those core steps together in one accessible platform.Key offerings include:- Free LLC formation for entrepreneurs ready to establish a limited liability company.- Free annual compliance support to help LLC owners stay organized around ongoing state filing requirements.- Free LLC name search tools to help users check business-name availability before formation.- Free business name generation resources for founders developing a brand and evaluating potential LLC names.- Affordable registered agent service for $99 per year, providing registered agent coverage nationwide in all 50 states.- Same-day legal mail scans, helping business owners promptly view important legal, government, and official correspondence delivered to their registered agent address.A registered agent is required for most LLCs and serves as the designated recipient for service of process, legal notices, government correspondence, and other official business documents. LLC Register's $99-per-year registered agent service is positioned as an affordable option for business owners seeking complete registered agent coverage in their formation state.When entrepreneurs get a registered agent through LLC Register, they receive a dependable point of contact for official documents along with same-day legal mail scans. This can help LLC owners review time-sensitive notices quickly and maintain a more organized approach to business compliance.The service is particularly relevant to entrepreneurs who want to protect their privacy, establish a professional business presence, and avoid missing important state or legal correspondence.LLC Register supports both prospective founders and existing business owners. A new entrepreneur can use the platform to search LLC names, generate business-name ideas, start an LLC, and arrange registered agent service. Existing LLC owners can use the platform's compliance-focused services to maintain their company and manage ongoing registered agent needs."By combining free LLC formation, free annual compliance, and low-cost registered agent service, LLC Register aims to reduce the barriers that often prevent entrepreneurs from taking the first step toward formalizing a business," said Ransom Averitt, EVP at 360 Legal.“Whether someone is launching a first business, adding a new venture, or replacing an existing registered agent, they should have access to transparent pricing and practical support,” continued Ransom.To learn more, start an LLC, get a registered agent, or maintain annual business compliance, visit .About LLC Register:LLC Register is an online platform that helps entrepreneurs start and maintain limited liability companies. Its services include free LLC formation, free annual compliance support, free LLC name search tools, business name generation, $99-per-year registered agent service, and same-day legal mail scans. LLC Register is designed to make business formation and ongoing LLC compliance more practical, accessible, and affordable. Learn more at .About 360 Legal:360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, virtual address and mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal's portfolio includes Swyft Filings, Trademark Engine, Snap Mailbox, 360 Legal Forms, Beacon Nonprofit, Complete Wills and LLC Register. Learn more at .

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360 Legal Launches LLC Register - Affordable Registered Agent Service with Free LLC Formation News Provided By 360 Legal October 02, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology



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