Trinetra Guard Brings Cargo Theft Prevention And Automated Landing Gear To ATA MCE 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EM6000Auto combines trailer immobilization, automated landing gear and intelligent monitoring to address cargo theft and driver safety.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trinetra Guard, a division of ELD Mandate, will showcase its EM6000Auto autonomous trailer defense and automated landing gear system at the American Trucking Associations' 2026 Management Conference & Exhibition (ATA MCE), October 17–20, in Charlotte, North Carolina.The technology addresses two major challenges facing commercial trucking fleets: cargo theft involving unattended trailers and the physical strain drivers experience when manually operating trailer landing gear. EM6000Auto combines physical trailer immobilization, automated landing gear operation and intelligent monitoring in a single system.Unlike conventional GPS tracking solutions, which primarily help fleets monitor and locate equipment, EM6000Auto is designed to prevent unauthorized trailer movement. At ATA MCE 2026, Trinetra Guard will demonstrate how combining physical security with landing gear automation can help fleets approach cargo protection, driver safety and operational efficiency.**Moving Beyond GPS Tracking to Physical Trailer Security**GPS tracking and geofencing have become important tools for monitoring commercial trailers. However, tracking technology alone cannot physically prevent someone from attempting to move an unattended trailer. EM6000Auto addresses this vulnerability through an automated landing gear locking system designed to restrict unauthorized operation.Authorized personnel can unlock the system through a secure mobile application, RFID credentials, a one-time passcode entered through a keypad or remote authorization from the fleet's back-office portal. These options allow fleets to manage trailer access according to their operating requirements.The system features a hardened security assembly mounted directly onto the trailer's landing gear. Its construction is designed to resist unauthorized removal and tampering. Additional capabilities include GPS tracking, unauthorized movement alerts, tamper detection, geofencing and independent battery-powered operation.These capabilities are intended to help fleets protect trailers during drop-and-hook operations, warehouse staging, overnight parking and other situations in which equipment may remain unattended.**Automated Landing Gear Designed to Reduce Driver Strain**Beyond cargo security, EM6000Auto addresses the physical demands of traditional trailer landing gear operation. Drivers frequently operate landing gear manually during trailer coupling and uncoupling, exposing them to repetitive physical effort.EM6000Auto automates landing gear extension and retraction, reducing the need for manual cranking. This capability is designed to reduce repetitive physical strain, improve trailer-handling efficiency and support safer working conditions.By reducing manual landing gear operation, the technology may also help fleets address injury-related downtime and workers' compensation exposure. Actual safety improvements and financial benefits will depend on operating conditions and individual fleet deployments.**Connecting Cargo Security, Driver Safety and Fleet Economics**Fleet operators traditionally manage cargo security and driver injury prevention through separate programs and budgets. Cargo theft prevention generally falls under security and risk management, while driver injuries involve safety departments, human resources and workers' compensation programs.EM6000Auto brings technologies addressing both areas into a single trailer-mounted system. Its combination of physical security, automated landing gear operation and remote monitoring offers fleets an opportunity to evaluate equipment protection and driver safety together.The technology is particularly relevant to fleet executives, trailer manufacturers, leasing companies and insurance professionals examining new approaches to operational risk and fleet efficiency.**Experience EM6000Auto at ATA MCE 2026**Trinetra Guard invites attendees to experience EM6000Auto at Booth #20008 during ATA MCE 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The conference takes place October 17–20, with exhibition activities scheduled during the event.Visitors can discuss the system's security architecture, automated landing gear operation, installation requirements and potential applications across commercial trailer fleets. Fleet executives, insurance representatives, trailer manufacturers and industry journalists interested in arranging a product demonstration are encouraged to contact Trinetra Guard.Additional product information and demonstration videos are available at .**About Trinetra Guard**Trinetra Guard develops trailer security and automation technologies designed to help commercial fleets protect equipment and cargo while improving operational efficiency and driver safety. Its EM6000Auto platform combines automated landing gear operation, physical trailer security, GPS tracking and intelligent monitoring.Trinetra Guard is a division of ELD Mandate, a provider of electronic logging devices, AI-powered dash cameras, GPS tracking and fleet management technologies for commercial trucking operators.

Ratan Baid

Trinetra Guard

+1 213-713-3090

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EM6000Auto: Stop Trailer Theft & Automate Landing Gear | Live Demo at ATA MCE 2026

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Trinetra Guard Brings Cargo Theft Prevention and Automated Landing Gear to ATA MCE 2026 News Provided By ELD Mandate October 02, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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