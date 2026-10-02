Thirty2give Launches 'Is It Well' App In Brazil, Japan, Kenya, And Zambia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) One simple daily question connects people to the family and friends who can encourage them when they need it most

- David L. CainEASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thirty2give LLC announced that its mobile app, "Is It Well", will launch on October 5, 2026, in Brazil, Japan, Kenya, and Zambia. The app helps users build a personal circle of family and friends who are notified with one tap when encouragement is needed. It will be available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.How it works"Is It Well?" is built around one question: "Is it well?" Users answer in seconds, and the app responds accordingly..If the answer is yes, the user receives positive, encouraging affirmations to carry them through the day..If the answer is no, the app sends an email directly to the user's chosen circle of family and friends, letting them know it's time to reach out, offer encouragement, and check on the user's well-being.Users choose who belongs in their circle. Instead of finding the words to ask for help, they only need to answer one honest question. Their people take it from there.Built for everyone, especially those who struggle in silence."Is It Well?" is designed for anyone who wants their loved ones close. It is especially valuable for people living with depression and other wellness challenges, who often find it hardest to reach out when they need support the most."So many people are hurting quietly, surrounded by people who would help if they only knew," said David Cain, Founder of Thirty2give LLC. "Is It Well?" closes that gap. One honest answer is all it takes for the people who love you to show up."The launch across four countries on three continents reflects Thirty2give's belief that the need for connection and encouragement is universal.Availability"Is It Well?" will be available to download from Google Play and the Apple App Store in Brazil, Japan, Kenya, and Zambia beginning October 5, 2026."Is It Well?" is a tool for connection and encouragement. It is not a substitute for professional mental health care or emergency services. Anyone in crisis should contact local emergency services or a crisis helpline immediately.About Thirty2give LLCThirty2give LLC develops technology that helps people care for one another. Its latest app, Is It Well, turns a simple daily question into a bridge between people who need encouragement and the family and friends ready to give it.Media contactsDavid Cain, Founder, Thirty2give LLC...Al Robinson, CEO, Thirty2give LLC,...Vitu Mtonga, Thirty2give Zambia,...

David Cain

Thirty2give LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Other

A bridge to you

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thirty2give Launches 'Is It Well' App in Brazil, Japan, Kenya, and Zambia News Provided By Thirty2give LLC October 02, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.