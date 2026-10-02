Pmd® Completes Annual SOC 2® Type II And HIPAA Security Audits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced it has successfully completed its annual SOC 2Type II and HIPAA security audits, reaffirming its ongoing investment in protecting sensitive patient data.

Healthcare continues to be the most expensive industry for data breaches, with an average cost of $6.64 million per incident, the thirteenth consecutive year it has held that position.1 In 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights recorded 772 large healthcare data breaches, the highest number on record, affecting nearly 140 million individuals.2 Against that backdrop, third-party security validation is a vital signal for healthcare organizations evaluating their technology partners.

"Security isn't a checkbox for us; it's foundational to how we build and operate everything we do. Our customers trust us with some of the most sensitive information there is, and as health care technology keeps evolving, so do the threats against it. These audits give our customers independent, third-party confirmation that we're holding up our end of that responsibility, and it's a standard we hold ourselves to every year, not just when it's convenient," said Adam Kenney, SVP of Technology at pMD.

Linford & Company LLP, a certified public accounting and information security firm, conducted both assessments. The SOC 2 Type II report evaluated pMD's internal controls over a 12-month period across security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality. This offers a more rigorous, sustained view of the company's practices than a point-in-time Type I assessment. The HIPAA audit separately confirmed that pMD's policies and procedures meet the requirements of the HIPAA Security Rule, the Breach Notification Rule, and the Privacy Rule's Minimum Necessary standard.

To learn more about pMD and explore its suite of healthcare technology solutions, visit .

About pMD

pMD gives healthcare professionals powerful, intuitive software that improves patient care. With pMD's RCM billing, charge capture, and secure communication solutions, care teams have an efficient, streamlined way to manage revenue and collaboration. pMD is committed to building the best healthcare solutions while delivering exceptional customer service. For more information, contact pMD®.

1 IBM, Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025:

2 The HIPAA Journal, Largest Healthcare Data Breaches of 2025:

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