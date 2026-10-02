Sood Center For Aesthetic And Plastic Surgery Introduces New Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Marc Gorvet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Jersey Plastic Surgery Practice Welcomes Dr. Marc Gorvet to the Team

SOUTH JERSEY, N.J., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sood Center for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery is proud to announce the newest addition to its Linwood and Haddonfield-based team, Dr. Marc Gorvet, who joined the practice in July 2026. With advanced training in plastic and reconstructive surgery and a broad background in cosmetic, reconstructive, and complex surgical procedures, Dr. Gorvet brings a comprehensive, patient-focused approach to care. He is dedicated to developing personalized treatment plans that align with each patient's individual needs and goals.

He earned his medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine before completing his general surgery residency at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Board-certified in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Gorvet went on to complete advanced fellowship training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Gorvet's broad surgical background includes minimally invasive procedures, burn care, complex reconstruction, and cosmetic surgery. This comprehensive training allows him to approach each patient with a personalized, evidence-based treatment plan designed around their individual needs and aesthetic goals.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Gorvet is committed to advancing surgical science through research and education. His scholarly work has covered a diverse range of topics, including muscle fiber typing, growth hormone receptor pathways, surgical oncology, and burn reconstruction. He has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and textbooks and has presented his research at national conferences.

Dr. Marc Gorvet is an active member of several leading professional medical and surgical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Head and Neck Society, American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, American Osteopathic Association, and American Medical Association.

About Sood Center for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

Sood Center offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatments designed to help patients look and feel their best. The practice provides plastic surgery procedures for the face and body, as well as reconstructive surgery and an extensive selection of non-surgical treatments. The experienced team is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care.

Ready to meet with Dr. Marc Gorvet at Linwood's Sood Center for Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery? Call (609) 904-5390 (Linwood) or (856) 403-9686 (Haddonfield) or schedule your visit online.