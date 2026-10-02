Long-Term Uranium Price Remains At Historical High Of $97.00 For Four Consecutive Months

TradeTech's Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator has risen 15 percent in the last year

- Treva Klingbiel, TradeTech President

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Activity in the long-term uranium market has held steady during the third quarter of 2026, with industry consultant TradeTech 's monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator remaining at US$97.00 per pound of uranium oxide (U3O8) through the months of June, July, August and September-an increase of $13.00 over September 30, 2025 benchmark.

The September 30 Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the highest price level in more than 18 years, based on recent transactions and outstanding offers.

“Presently, several utilities are actively seeking U3O8, with deliveries beginning as early as 2027 and extending into the late 2030s. Unfolding market and policy developments continue to reinforce the view of sellers that demand is outstripping currently available supply in the near term and will continue to do so," said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

About TradeTech

TradeTech-and its predecessor companies-has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech's Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the company's judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of uranium could be concluded as of the last day of the month, for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

The company's "Nuclear Market Review " (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly“Uranium Market Study.”

Treva Klingbiel

TradeTech

+1 303-573-3530

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Long-Term Uranium Price Remains at Historical High of $97.00 for Four Consecutive Months News Provided By TradeTech October 02, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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