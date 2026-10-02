Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov Meets Minister Of State For Animal Industry Of Uganda

On 2 October 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, met the Minister of State for Animal Industry of the Republic of Uganda, Bright Rwamirama, who is paying a visit to Belarus at the head of a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries of Uganda.

The sides discussed the practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached, notably in the framework of the visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus to Uganda in February 2025.

The interlocutors examined avenues for strengthening political and inter-ministerial dialogue, advancing economic ties, and further expanding the bilateral treaty and legal framework.

The parties reaffirmed the mutual interest of both nations in broadening comprehensive co-operation, with particular emphasis on agriculture, veterinary medicine, industry, and the enhancement of food security.

Maxim Ryzhenkov reiterated the readiness of the Belarusian side to render effective assistance towards the mechanisation of Uganda's agricultural sector, the provision of technical maintenance for supplied machinery, and the transfer of professional expertise to local specialists.

The sides underscored the importance of convening, at the earliest opportunity, the inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Co-operation, established in 2025. They likewise stressed the need to implement the Memorandum of Understanding on Food Security, encompassing agricultural and industrial ventures as well as the expansion of mutual trade deliveries.

The two officials outlined a schedule of bilateral engagements in the near term, including collaborative efforts within the framework of BRICS, of which both Belarus and Uganda are partner states.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.