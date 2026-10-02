Ethereum L2 Set For Wind-Down As Operating Costs Beat Revenue

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Blast, an Ethereum layer-2 network known for offering yield on Ether and stablecoins, is preparing to shut down its operations, citing unsustainable economics. In a Friday post on X, the Blast team said it sees no“credible path” to keeping the chain financially viable, and urged users to withdraw their assets to Ethereum mainnet.

Blast says the decision comes down to costs exceeding revenue.“We launched Blast with the goal of building a self-sustaining chain for users and developers,” the team wrote.“Unfortunately, the economics of operating the chain no longer make sense.”

Blast announced it will shut down, saying it can't find a credible path to economic sustainability. Users are being asked to withdraw assets to Ethereum mainnet ahead of an Oct. 26 cutoff. Withdrawal delays will be reduced to 24 hours, but withdrawals will be temporarily unavailable while Blast unwinds Lido-related assets over about a week. After Oct. 26, assets should remain accessible, but withdrawals will require interacting with Blast's bridge contracts on Ethereum.

Key takeawaysBlast cites economics, sets withdrawal timeline

Blast's shutdown plan centers on withdrawals. The network said it will bring its withdrawal delay down to 24 hours; however, withdrawals will be paused temporarily during a process described as unwinding its Lido assets, which the team expects to take about a week.

For users planning to move funds, Blast set a clear deadline. According to the announcement, users have until Oct. 26 to withdraw through Blast's interface. After that date, funds will remain accessible, but withdrawing will no longer be handled through the normal interface-users will need to use the Blast bridge contracts directly on Ethereum.

Blast also said it will publish instructions for withdrawing directly through those bridge contracts ahead of the Oct. 26 cutoff, and it urged participants to move assets to Ethereum mainnet before then.

The move highlights a common challenge for newer Ethereum scaling projects: while incentives can drive adoption quickly, the long-term question is whether operating a chain can remain profitable as subsidies fade and market activity slows.

Why the shutdown underscores DeFi and L2 volatility

Blast launched with a“self-sustaining” promise built around native yield and a points program tied to an anticipated token airdrop. The network's public pitch emphasized attracting users and developers by making staking-like returns available on Ether and stablecoins, while measuring engagement through points intended to feed into future token distribution.

But according to DeFiLlama data cited in the original report, Blast's DeFi activity has contracted sharply. DeFiLlama shows Blast's total value locked (TVL) has fallen by more than 98% since its June 2024 peak, which was roughly $2.2 billion, dropping to dramatically lower levels afterward.

That trajectory matters because L2 networks often rely on sustained on-chain activity to generate revenue-whether through fees, ecosystem growth, or mechanisms that align incentives over time. When demand falls, revenue can shrink faster than fixed costs like infrastructure and support, putting pressure on long-term viability. Blast's shutdown statement directly attributes its decision to this kind of imbalance between costs and revenue.

From Blur's NFT boom to yield-driven growth

Blast was founded by Tieshun“Pacman” Roquerre, the founder of NFT marketplace Blur. Blur launched in October 2022 and quickly gained traction by targeting professional traders with token incentives, challenging OpenSea and reaching a trading-volume lead by the end of 2022 and into early 2023.

Roquerre later introduced Blast in November 2023, building an approach around native yield on ETH and stablecoins, along with a points program aimed at an anticipated token airdrop. The strategy helped attract more than $2 billion in deposits before Blast's mainnet launch in February 2024, according to the research report linked in the source material.

However, the original reporting also points to a broader downturn affecting both NFTs and related on-chain activity. It notes that Blast's growth was difficult to sustain amid an overall slump in the NFT market, and it compares Blast's contraction to Blur's own decline in TVL. DeFiLlama data cited in the piece indicates Blur's TVL rose above $200 million at an early-2024 peak but later fell to about $27 million.

Taken together, these parallels suggest that ecosystems built around token incentives may expand quickly in bullish conditions, but their momentum can erode when user demand and trading volumes normalize.

What users should watch next

With Blast planning to unwind Lido-linked assets and changing how withdrawals work after Oct. 26, the immediate focus for users is following Blast's forthcoming withdrawal instructions and deciding whether to move funds to Ethereum mainnet before the cutoff. The key uncertainty now is how quickly and smoothly the bridge-contract withdrawal process will be made user-friendly once the interface deadline passes.

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