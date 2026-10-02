The Women's Centre Of Halton Celebrates $76,000 OTF Grant From Ontario Government For Tech And Cybersecurity Upgrades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, a representative of local MPP Stephen Crawford met with the team at The Women's Centre of Halton as they celebrated $76,000 Seed grant received from the provincial government's Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to empower women, enhancing digital inclusion, and strengthening organizational safety and infrastructure across the Halton region.

“The Women's Centre of Halton has been part of the fabric of our community for more than three decades, and its work continues to matter to women across Halton,” said Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville.“I am delighted that our government is investing a $76,000 Seed Grant through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to support the Centre's digital programming, helping it continue to empower women to move forward with confidence and independence.”

Awarded in November 2025, the $76,000 OTF grant funded a number of key initiatives at the Centre to promote client safety, digital access, and operation efficiency, including: the purchase of five new laptops for their Laptop Library, updating and improving client data safety, and strengthening cybersecurity through the implementation of organization-wide data management and security measures. Through these investments, The Women's Centre of Halton continues to break down barriers to technology, safeguard client privacy, and deliver critical community programs.

"Infrastructure support is not always recognised for its importance in non-profit. As civil society organizations, we are a social risk management tool to improve the lives of others in ways that other social sectors are unable to sustain support. We must therefore become more risk resilient so that we can commit to communities well into the future.” Executive Director, J. Nadia Headley BS MA.

The Women's Centre of Halton is dedicated to ensuring all women have the opportunity to live with dignity, safety, and fulfillment. Founded in 1989, The Centre provides free programs and services that support women through life transitions, including barrier-free access to supportive programs and services for women experiencing crisis, transition, or distress, offering a compassionate and confidential environment. We are thankful to the Halton community for coming together and helping one more woman find her self, find her home, find her Centre.

For more information about The Women's Centre of Halton and its services, please visit or call 905-847-9104.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. In 2025-26, OTF invested nearly $107M into 746 community projects. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

Organization Contact for Media Inquiries:

Ifra Iqbal, Communications Manager

The Women's Centre of Halton

905-847-9104

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at