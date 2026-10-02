Gfiber Announces Extra Speed For 2 Gig Customers At No Extra Cost
Today, we've got big news for many of our 2 Gig customers! We're surprising more than 22,000 customers with an extra speed boost, moving them to our Home 3 Gig product at no extra cost and with no effort on their part. Many of these customers were on the cutting edge of multi-gig adoption when they signed up for their 2 Gig service, and we're so excited that we can now give them an extra gigabit-per-second of symmetrical speed without increasing the cost at all. These are the kinds of surprises we love to give customers-more value without more cost-not unexpected price hikes or fees.
Home 3 Gig is built to keep up with the busiest days. That extra gigabit takes performance to a whole new level-making content creation like uploading high-resolution 4K video content and live streaming in real-time significantly faster and smoother than before, while keeping 4K streaming, online gaming, and scrolling through social feeds seamless, even with the entire household uploading and downloading at once.
We've been working to do this upgrade since we launched our new product line last year. We upgraded 90% of our network to 25G PON to ensure it could meet not just the demands of this moment, but for the future as well. As soon as we were able to complete the work to enable this upgrade, we wanted to make sure our customers were getting the most broadband bang for their buck. This is just the first phase of this. We're completing these network upgrades across our entire footprint, and will continue to roll out these speeds to more of our customers soon.
At gFiber, we believe staying connected should be effortless, empowering, and always getting better. Upgrading our community is just one of the ways we're saying thank you for taking this journey with us. We're only getting started and the best is yet to come!
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gFiber Press Team
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