Remittix Unveils BINANCE500 Purchase Bonuses As Solana Price Prediction Revisits $200 And Worldcoin (WLD) Sees Peaqos Adopt World ID For Physical AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix introduces a limited RTX purchase incentive as its PayFi launch countdown accelerates and new developments put Solana and World ID utility in focus.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has introduced the BINANCE500 campaign, a seven-day purchase promotion advertising 500% additional RTX on qualifying presale orders. The offer arrives as Remittix advances PayFi testing with 1,000 invited holders and prepares for the scheduled RTX market debut on November 24, 2026.









The promotion coincides with renewed Solana price prediction discussion around a possible $200 target and the adoption of World ID by peaqOS for identity verification in physical AI and machine interactions.

BINANCE500 Adds Urgency to the Final Presale Phase

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap. RTX currently costs $0.23, while $0.46 is the announced final presale price ahead of launch.

BINANCE500 is intended to reward qualifying purchases during a limited seven-day window. Buyers can review the live dashboard for the applicable conditions and availability.

The campaign is running alongside a major product milestone. Remittix has invited 1,000 existing holders to test its PayFi application using EUR and USD routes. Additional fiat currencies, crypto assets and supported networks are planned as the platform approaches wider availability.

Remittix Connects Payments, Trading and Earning

The Remittix Pay-Fi service aims to let users fund transactions in supported digital assets while recipients receive fiat through compatible bank accounts. This model is intended to simplify contractor payments, remittances, international business transfers and crypto portfolio withdrawals.

The broader platform includes Remittix Markets, a live perpetual-futures venue that has processed more than $50 million in volume. The iOS wallet has recorded over 10,000 downloads, an Android release is awaiting approval, and Remittix Earn is approaching launch with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible holdings.

A planned wallet rebuild is intended to bring these products into one connected experience, giving users access to payments, trading, asset management and earning from a single application.

Solana and World ID Expand the Utility Conversation

Solana recently traded near $118. A move to $200 would require an increase of approximately 69% and would likely depend on sustained ETF demand, continued application growth and successful progress across network upgrades such as Alpenglow. The $200 target remains a bullish scenario rather than a current price.

World has announced that peaqOS is integrating World ID to provide proof-of-human capabilities for interactions involving machines and physical AI. The integration is intended to distinguish verified humans in a growing machine economy without exposing unnecessary personal information.

Both developments demonstrate how crypto infrastructure is expanding into new forms of financial and digital utility. Remittix is focused on one of the clearest consumer applications: converting blockchain-held value into money delivered through conventional banking routes.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi and digital-asset ecosystem. Its products include crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto settlement, Remittix Markets, an iOS wallet and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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