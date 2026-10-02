Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The options have an exercise price of $2.055 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Effective Date. The options have a ten year term, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the Effective Date and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan approved by the Company's Board of Directors in March 2026 and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases, namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), in which aberrant signaling through type III receptor tyrosine kinases, including platelet derived growth factor receptors and a stem cell factor receptor, known as“c-Kit” has been implicated. Our lead product candidate is IKT-001, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate (“imatinib”), for PAH which is an orphan indication. Imatinib was first approved in the United States in 2001 for various cancers and blood disorders and, following more than 20 years of clinical use, has a well-characterized safety profile with the first reported use of imatinib in PAH occurring in 2005. PAH is a progressive, life-threatening disease characterized by pulmonary vascular remodeling and elevated pulmonary vascular resistance that affects approximately 50,000 Americans. Our single pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in PAH in approximately 180 sites around the world, named IMPROVE-PAH ( I KT-001 for M easuring P ulmonary Vascular R esistance and O utcome V ariables in a Phase 3 E valuation of PAH ), is actively enrolling patients.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Michael Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment