Noel Deyzel Presents Women's Wellness Award At Olympia 2026

Noel Deyzel BodyBuilder Presents Olympia Wellness Award

Known as Daddy Noel, the South African bodybuilder shares fitness advice and encourages young men to speak openly about mental health.

- Noel Deyzel, Fitness Creator and RYSE Co-Owner

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **Fitness creator presented the fifth-place award on September 26, with meet-and-greets and panels planned for the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio in 2027.**

Noel Deyzel presented the fifth-place Women's Wellness award onstage at Olympia on September, 2026. The South African bodybuilder and fitness content creator is also confirmed to participate in meet-and-greets and panel discussions at the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio in late February 2027.

The Olympia appearance placed Deyzel alongside the competitors during the award presentation, recognising an athlete's achievement in the Women's Wellness division. His forthcoming Arnold participation will provide opportunities to meet followers in person and contribute to discussions as part of the event's programme.

Known online as“Daddy Noel,” Deyzel creates content covering training, nutrition and the personal challenges that can accompany a fitness journey. His appearances at bodybuilding events bring that work into a setting where he can interact directly with athletes, fellow creators and members of his audience.

### Meet-and-Greets and Panels in Ohio

Deyzel's confirmed involvement at the 2027 Arnold Sports Festival includes both meet-and-greets and panel appearances. The two formats offer different opportunities for engagement: individual interactions with attendees and wider conversations alongside other participants.

Specific appearance times, panel topics and attendance details remain to be announced. Further information will be shared once the schedule is available.

For followers who primarily encounter Deyzel through short videos and online discussions, the Ohio event will provide an opportunity to meet him beyond social media. His planned participation follows previous engagement with figures in bodybuilding and strength sports.

### Connecting Fitness With Confidence and Wellbeing

Deyzel's content frequently addresses questions from people beginning their fitness journeys. Alongside exercise guidance, he discusses confidence, consistency and the expectations created by physique-focused social media.

He has spoken publicly about being bullied for his appearance when he was younger and how that experience helped motivate him to begin bodybuilding. Those personal accounts form part of his conversations with followers about starting training and managing setbacks.

His“Daddy Noel” nickname developed through an audience relationship that extends beyond gym advice. Followers have turned to him for guidance on everyday tasks, including tying a tie and jump-starting a car, as well as questions about exercise and nutrition.

Mental health awareness is another recurring subject in his work. Deyzel encourages young men to check in on their friends, speak openly about difficulties and ask for support. During Men's Mental Health Month, he shared a video urging viewers to reach out to the men in their lives and make space for honest conversations.

He has also discussed body image and the responsibilities of fitness creators in interviews, including an appearance on the *Dr Karan Explores * podcast. These conversations address the influence online physiques can have on younger viewers and the importance of being open about personal experiences.

### Taking Online Conversations Into Public Settings

His Olympia award presentation and planned Arnold appearances represent different aspects of that public-facing work. At Olympia, his role centred on recognising a competitor's placing. In Ohio, his scheduled activities will focus on meeting attendees and participating in panels.

The forthcoming appearances add an in-person dimension to his ongoing work as a fitness creator, allowing followers to engage with him outside the videos and comments through which many first encountered his content.

### About Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel is a South African bodybuilder, entrepreneur and fitness content creator known online as Daddy Noel. His content covers training, nutrition, personal development and mental health awareness, drawing on experiences he has shared from his own life and fitness journey. His business activities include Deyzel Industries, which offers training and eating plans.

Tyler Strong

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Noel Deyzel Presents Women's Wellness Award at Olympia 2026 News Provided By DI October 02, 2026, 19:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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