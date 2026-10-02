After 22 Firms Said No, AZ Law Now Secured $800,000 For Autistic Boy Left On Bus

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Phoenix injury firm urges Valley parents to act fast when a school bus or van leaves their child behind, even when there is no visible injury.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix personal injury firm AZ Law Now Injury Attorneys is urging Valley parents to know their rights when a school bus or transport van leaves a child behind. The firm's warning draws on two prior recoveries for nonverbal autistic children who were left alone in school vehicles.In November 2024, a five-year-old nonverbal boy with autism was left alone on a parked school bus in Buckeye, in the West Valley outside Phoenix, for six hours. He could not call for help, and he could not tell anyone what happened when he was found. His family contacted 22 law firms before AZ Law Now took the case. The firm secured an $800,000 settlement for the family, which InBuckeye reported in January 2026."When they came to us, we saw what mattered: a traumatized child and a system that failed him," said Brendan Franks, CEO of AZ Law Now Injury Attorneys.In an earlier case, AZ Law Now secured a settlement of $500,000 for the family of a 14-year-old nonverbal autistic child who was left behind in a transport van. Together, the two recoveries total $1.3 million for children who could not speak up for themselves.No visible injury does not mean no harm:A child left on a bus or van often has no visible injury. The absence of a physical injury did not prevent a substantial recovery in the Buckeye case. A school, district, or transportation company is responsible for a child once that child boards the vehicle, and failing to check the vehicle at the end of a route can support a negligence claim.Children who are nonverbal or have autism face greater danger in these situations. They may not be able to open doors, signal for help, or explain afterward what happened. In the Arizona heat, a closed vehicle can become dangerous quickly. Even when a child is found safe, parents should watch for changes such as new fears, regression, sleep problems, or refusal to ride the bus.What Phoenix-area parents should do if their child was left on a bus or van:. Write down exactly when your child was found, by whom, and how long they were alone.. Ask the school or transportation company, in writing, to preserve bus video, GPS, and route records.. Have your child seen by their pediatrician or therapist, and note any changes in behavior.. Do not sign anything or give a recorded statement to the district's insurer before speaking with a lawyer.. Contact counsel promptly. Claims involving public schools have special notice requirements, and deadlines differ for children and parents.Families in Phoenix and across Arizona whose child was left on a school bus or transport van can reach AZ Law Now Injury Attorneys at (602) 960-6600 or azlawnow.Consultations are free, and the firm works on a contingency fee basis.About AZ Law Now Injury AttorneysAZ Law Now Injury Attorneys is a Phoenix personal injury law firm with offices in Phoenix, Buckeye, and Maricopa. The firm represents injured people and families throughout the Phoenix metro area and across Arizona in car accident, truck accident, and other serious injury cases, including cases where children were left behind on school buses and transport vans. Learn more at azlawnow.Brendan FranksAZ Law Now Injury Attorneys6502 N 35th Ave, Ste 9-A, Phoenix, AZ 85017(602) 960-6600...Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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After 22 Firms Said No, AZ Law Now Secured $800,000 for Autistic Boy Left on Bus News Provided By AZ Law Now October 02, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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