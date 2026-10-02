Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter Helps Local Children Celebrate Christmas Through Toys For Tots Drive

Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter supports Toys for Tots with holiday donations and 5% plumbing service savings for customers.

HAYDEN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter is partnering with Toys for Tots this Christmas season to help bring holiday joy to local children and families. Through the holiday toy drive, customers can donate a new, unopened toy and receive 5% off a qualifying plumbing service.The campaign gives community members an opportunity to take care of needed plumbing work while helping provide a meaningful Christmas gift to a child in need.How Customers Can ParticipateCustomers can support the campaign through a simple donation process:● Choose a new, unopened toy in its original packaging.● Bring the toy to a scheduled service appointment or ask about drop-off options.● Give the donation directly to the technician or designated collection location.● Receive a Toy Drive Coupon Card as a thank-you.● Save 5% on qualifying plumbing services.What Toys for Tots AcceptsToys for Tots collects new gifts for children ranging from infants through teenagers. Recommended donations include:◆ Board games and activity sets◆ Books◆ Arts and crafts sets◆ Sports equipment◆ Other new, unopened toysDonors should avoid used or opened gifts, realistic toy weapons, food or candy, gift cards, and cash.Why Community Donations MatterThe holiday season can create additional financial pressure for local families. A new toy can give a child something special to open during Christmas while helping create a positive holiday memory.Through this partnership, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter encourages customers and community members to participate in a simple act of giving that supports children in the local area.Plumbing Services IncludedThe 5% promotional savings applies to qualifying residential and commercial plumbing services, including:➜ Drain cleaning and rooter services➜ Water heater repair and replacement➜ Leak detection and pipe repair➜ Fixture installation and routine maintenancePromotion DetailsThe offer provides a maximum savings of $100 per invoice and cannot be combined with other coupons or promotional offers. A new, unopened toy must be presented before invoice payment. The campaign runs through December 15.Straight Shooter Plumbing Seeks Customer FeedbackStraight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter values feedback from its customers as it continues serving the Hayden community. Residents and business owners are encouraged to share their experiences and provide feedback that can help the company continue improving its services. Customers can submit their feedback directly through the company's website at .About Straight Shooter Plumbing and RooterFounded in 2020, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter serves clients across Idaho and Texas, backed by over 30 years of combined industry experience. Known for delivering top-quality service at affordable prices, the company operates 24/7 to address any plumbing need, offering comprehensive solutions for both residential and commercial clients. With a team of licensed, bonded, and insured professionals, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter provides dependable service for both routine maintenance and emergency repairs.For more details or to schedule a consultation, visit .

Stephen Malicek

Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter

+1 865-761-8765

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Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter Helps Local Children Celebrate Christmas Through Toys for Tots Drive News Provided By Real Time Marketing October 02, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR



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