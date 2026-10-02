Betty Boop Gets Exclusive Trading Card Collection

Cardsmiths Betty Boop Then & Now Series 1 trading cards

Cardsmiths Betty Boop Then & Now Series 1 Collector Box and mega Box Packaging

Cardsmiths launches Betty Boop Then & Now Series 1 Trading Cards, honoring the beloved icon across the decades. Preorder at cardsmiths and select retailers.

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cardsmiths is turning on the spotlight with the launch of exclusive Betty Boop Then & Now Series 1 Trading Cards, a collection honoring the beloved icon across the decades. Spanning nearly a century of showstopping styles, the release celebrates Betty Boop's remarkable evolution through vintage-inspired artwork and modern interpretations. Preorder Collector Boxes and Mega Boxes now at and select retailers.From her debut as the glamorous flapper of the 1930s to her enduring status as a global icon, Betty Boop has captivated generations with her timeless appeal. Now, her legacy is being showcased with a beautifully crafted trading card collection that captures every era through premium finishes, collector-grade cardstock, and themed chase cards thoughtfully designed around Betty's distinctive style.“Few characters have remained as timeless as Betty Boop,” said Steve Loney, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardsmiths.“She's transcended generations and continues to influence entertainment, fashion, and pop culture with her unmistakable style."Mark Fleischer, Chairman and CEO of Fleischer Studios and grandson of animation pioneer Max Fleischer, personally signed a limited number of cards for the collection. He said,“When I put my signature on these cards, I did so with pride and wonderment, not just for the enduring values and delight Betty has brought to so many, but also for the insight, creativity and passion that Cardsmiths brought to the creation of this wonderful collection.”Every pack draws from more than 125 total designs to discover, including a variety of Collector Cards, Parallel Holofoils, Serial-Numbered Gemstone RefractorTM Cards, and so much more.Betty Boop's star-studded legacy is further highlighted by special key inserts and subsets:-Glamour Girl Cards-Pin-Up Cards-Thoroughly Modern Betty Cards-Cyber Betty Double-Sided Holofoils-Jade Gemstone RefractorTM Cards (Collector Box Exclusive)-"Sweetheart" Holofoils (Collector Box Exclusive)-Opal Gemstone RefractorTM Cards (Mega Box Exclusive)-"Putting On The Glitz" Holofoils (Mega Box Exclusive)Bringing even more excitement to the chase are Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards, randomly inserted throughout the series. Redeem for full and fractional amounts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Dogecoin, including major hits up to 1 BTC and 1 ETH.ABOUT CARDSMITHSCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, dedicated to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a passion to inspire fans worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to push the boundaries of collecting with a portfolio of iconic brands and original, high-concept experiences.ABOUT BETTY BOOP AND FLEISCHER STUDIOSBetty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his“Talkartoons” series, the world's first animated“talkies” which Max's company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount Studios. In the 1930 cartoon“Dizzy Dishes,” the first of the series, Betty's unnamed precursor character appeared as a dog-like stage performer who sang and danced with another dog-like character named Bimbo, joyfully entertaining vast audiences of other Fleischer characters from the animal kingdom.Inspired by the collective energy, style and sound of the many popular Jazz Age flappers and entertainers of the 1920s, Betty quickly evolved into a full-fledged human character, becoming the only female animated screen star in the world. Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official Betty Boop series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials, commercials, and was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E's Biography series.Today, Fleischer Studios with their team of creative professionals and worldwide licensing agency, Global Icons (globalicons) continue to parlay the iconic Betty Boop into a worldwide licensing and entertainment phenomenon, delighting millions of fans and collectors alike. Please visit them online at fleischerstudios and bettyboop.

Loren Maranan

Cardsmiths

+1 507-382-8008

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Betty Boop Gets Exclusive Trading Card Collection News Provided By Toynk October 02, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail



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