Adega Gaucha Marks Sixth Year Participating In Visit Orlando's Magical Dining

The 2026 program featured a $60 three-course prix-fixe dinner at both locations, with a portion of each qualifying dinner supporting local charities.

- Fabiano Borsato, CO-Founder/COOORLANDO; KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse has completed its sixth year participating in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining, continuing a tradition of offering specially curated dining experiences through one of Central Florida's established culinary programs.The 2026 edition ran from August 14 through September 30, bringing together restaurants across the Orlando area for six weeks of three-course, prix-fixe dining. Adega Gaucha participated at its Orlando and Kissimmee locations, offering guests a dedicated menu that paired the program's set-price format with the restaurant's signature churrasco service.For this year's program, both locations offered a three-course dinner priced at $60 per guest, plus applicable tax and gratuity. The experience was designed to introduce guests to the restaurant's approach to fire-grilled meats, seasonal dishes, and attentive tableside service in a format created specifically for Magical Dining.Six Years of Taking Part in Orlando's Dining Tradition:Reaching a sixth year of participation reflects Adega Gaucha's continued involvement in a program that brings restaurants, residents, and visitors together around the region's dining scene.Since its launch in 2005, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has developed into an annual event that encourages guests to explore participating restaurants through specially priced menus. The program also maintains a charitable component, connecting dining experiences with support for local nonprofit organizations.For Adega Gaucha, participating again provided an opportunity to welcome returning guests while introducing new diners to the restaurant's distinctive style of service. Rather than offering a standard menu at a reduced price, the Brazilian restaurant in Kissimmee also created a three-course experience that reflected its established approach to hospitality and churrasco.“Being part of Magical Dining for the sixth year is meaningful to us because it gives more people an opportunity to discover our restaurants and experience the exceptional care our team brings to every service,” said Fabiano Borsato, Co-Founder and COO of Adega Gaucha.“We appreciate the guests who joined us this season and the team members who made each visit special.”A Three-Course Experience Built Around Churrasco:The $60 Magical Dining menu brought together three courses with the elements that define Adega Gaucha's dining experience. Guests could enjoy the Gourmet Table, featuring more than 50 selections, alongside a main course rooted in the restaurant's signature fire-grilled preparations.The wider churrasco experience features more than 17 premium cuts, with continuous tableside carving service by Gaucho chefs. This service allows guests to explore different cuts throughout dinner rather than choosing only one steak before the dinner begins.The Gourmet Table complements the meat service with salads, cheeses, charcuterie, vegetables, hot dishes, and traditional dishes. Together, the selections give the dinner a broader range of flavors and textures while keeping the grilling tradition at its center.The Magical Dining menu offered a distinct way to experience these elements through a structured three-course format, making it suitable for guests discovering Brazilian steakhouse in Orlando for the first time as well as those already familiar with its restaurants.Dining With a Community Benefit:Magical Dining's charitable purpose remains an important part of the program. For 2026, Visit Orlando designated OCA (Opportunity, Community, Ability) as its primary charity beneficiary, supporting individuals with autism and developmental differences and their families. The program also designated donations for six additional local nonprofit organizations.Under Visit Orlando's 2026 program, participating restaurants contributed $2 for each $60 Magical Dining dinner served. In addition to assisting participating businesses in introducing their menus to a larger audience, this structure links the dining experience with greater community support.Adega Gaucha's participation placed its two Central Florida locations within that shared effort, combining a seasonal dining experience with a program designed to benefit local charitable organizations.Continuing the Experience Beyond Magical Dining:Although the 2026 program has concluded, Adega Gaucha continues to welcome guests at its Orlando and Kissimmee restaurants for its regular dining experience, featuring fire-grilled cuts, Gaucho tableside service, and an extensive Gourmet Table.The sixth-year milestone adds another chapter to the restaurant's ongoing relationship with Visit Orlando's Magical Dining and its place in Central Florida's dining community.About Adega Gaucha:Founded in Orlando in 2021, Adega Gaucha brings the churrasco tradition of Southern Brazil to a modern steakhouse setting. The restaurant combines fire-grilled premium cuts, tableside carving, an extensive Gourmet Table, and warm hospitality to create a dining experience centered on food and gathering around the table.Adega Gaucha operates locations in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach, Florida, with a new location planned for Dunwoody, Georgia, in January 2027. For menus, location information, and reservations, visit .

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Adega Gaucha Marks Sixth Year Participating in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining News Provided By Adega Gaucha October 02, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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