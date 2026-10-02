Abhishek Sharma To Leave SRH? 'Unhappy' Star Batter Explores New Home Ahead Of IPL 2027: Report

As IPL trading window chatter intensifies ahead of the retention deadline, the potential exit of explosive opener Abhishek Sharma from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has taken centre stage among the Indian cricket fraternity.

Abhishek Sharma has been associated with the Orange Army since 2019 and has emerged as the SRH's batting mainstay, consistently tearing apart opposition bowling attacks alongside Travis Head. Over the last three IPL seasons, the 26-year-old left-hander has completely redefined powerplay batting, making him a reliable top-order batter for the SRH.

Abhishek Sharma has been considered the poster boy of Sunrisers Hyderabad's aggressive modern identity, famously combining with Travis Head to form the most feared opening partnership in the league.

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Why Abhishek Sharma's Potential Exit from the SRH?

Abhishek Sharma is currently playing in the Asian Games 2026, where Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Gold medal match, and whispers behind the scenes suggest that his long-term future in Hyderabad is at a serious crossroads.

According to the report by Times of India (TOI), an industry source stated that an explosive opener was 'unhappy' with the SRH management's decision to hand over captaincy to Ishan Kishan in the absence of Pat Cummins last season, adding that franchises like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are being explored as potential options.

“It's not a secret anymore that Abhishek Sharma is unhappy at SRH since the captaincy went to Ishan Kishan. He has been with the franchise for a long time and clearly had captaincy ambitions,” the source said.

“Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings were being explored as potential destinations, and we can't rule out Delhi Capitals either, since his mentor Yuvraj Singh is part of the set-up now,” he added.

THE IPL RETENTION DRAMA. - Abhishek Sharma reportedly“unhappy” with SRH and wants to exit after Ishan Kishan was handed the captaincy. (TOI). Informal talks with MI and GT already happening with PBKS and DC also in the mix CEO said, "not true". ❌ twitter/zGWs6ovO5k

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 2, 2026

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K Shanmugam reportedly dismissed the rumours and speculation as 'not true', likely maintaining that the franchise remains focused on retaining its core ahead of the upcoming retention deadline.

'Not Many Captaincy Options'

Further speaking on Abhishek Sharma's potential exit, the industry source pointed out that the road ahead for a blockbuster trade might not be entirely straightforward, especially given the lack of captaincy options.

“There are not many captaincy opportunities right now. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are two options, but most other teams appear sorted,” the source said.

“So even if SRH and Abhishek agree to part ways, the big question remains: where to? And how will SRH position itself even if they agree? A cash deal? Player trade? Lots of factors,” the source added.

The Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans have largely locked in their core leadership groups, leaving very few established captaincy vacancies across the league.

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement and Rishabh Pant's return to the DC have left the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants looking for clarity at the helm.

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Abhishek Sharma-SRH Exit Rumours Spark Strong Fan Reactions

Abhishek Sharma's reported potential exit from the Sunrisers Hyderabad has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over the possibility of the India star leaving the franchise.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned the reports, with several highlighting Abhishek Sharma's strong bond with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Ishan Kishan, while others discussed the possibility of him moving to another franchise if the captaincy situation remains unresolved.

However, some fans also discussed potential destinations for Abhishek Sharma if the reports prove true, with Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders among the franchises mentioned by users, while a few fans backed the possibility of a move if Abhishek's reported captaincy ambitions cannot be accommodated at SRH.

100% it's a fake news. If there is a reality in this, SRH will loose a extraordinary player. But abhishek will loose a generational fanbase, legendary status, unconditional love from orange army. He is our Puli. Puli doesn't need to be king of jungle, he has his own identity.

- varun (@varunas58687291) October 2, 2026

If punjab takes him then Punjab has beast batting line-up

- vvvv (@MR_MADHUR_JAIN) October 2, 2026

Firstly he loves orange army like no one does in the team. And we all see camaraderie between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma every freakin day. People just want to spew nonsense.

- Sunny (@LMessi10DIOS) October 2, 2026

SRH needs to address his captaincy aspirations. Letting go of either of them could potentially harm the business. They need to sell the tickets. There could be a middle ground for this situation.

- Echo Chamber (@HJaswante) October 2, 2026

Abhishek is a good player and he has that fanbase which everyone craves for in SRH. IF he leaves this franchise then it's his loss.

- yashwanthp (@yashwanthp2k) October 2, 2026

Even SRH fans will be angry to know that he wanted captaincy

- Mukesh (@MukeshPavith) October 2, 2026

Captaincy is earned!! Ishan has been leading teams and shown greater leadership quality not that Abhishek hasn't its just the experience he has leading the domestic tournaments.

- nomadictrooper (@nomadictrooper1) October 2, 2026

@SunRisers If the reports of Abhishek Sharma being unhappy with the management are true, SRH must fix this immediately. Don't repeat the same mistake again - Abhishek is the future of this franchise. Retain him at any condition

- Gnan (@iAmGnaneshwar) October 2, 2026

There can't be two flames in one fire. Sooner or later, you'll have to let one of them go.

- Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) October 2, 2026

Idt it is true tbhAbhishek and Ishan share a very good and cordial bond. They are like brothers. But if the captaincy matter is true then it can happen. @KKRiders please if this true explore this deal. We badly need a opener+captain and Abhishek can serve that for us. Please

- Anik Kundu (@itzAnikKundu) October 2, 2026

Something doesn't sound right here. Abhishek is a good friend of Ishan. But never know

- Ashwin (@Ashwinkiing) October 2, 2026

Beyond Fake! Abhishek and Ishan Share a Beautiful Bond! Sunrisers Love Abhi and he knows how hes reverred here!

- A z E e M (@princeeazeem) October 2, 2026

His blood runs orange. He ain't leaving.

- ICONIC GAMING (@Vk18op) October 2, 2026

Abhishek Sharma has played 89 matches across 8 IPL seasons and aggregated 2316 runs, including two centuries and 13 fifties, at an average of 28.95 and a strike rate of 170.19. Abhishek had his best IPL season this year, amassing 563 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 40.21 and a strike rate of 204.72 in 15 matches.