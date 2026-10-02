Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness Publishes 2026 Florida Guide To Injectables

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New patient guide compares leading neuromodulators, FDA-approved uses, treatment differences, safety considerations and when filler may fit.

- Dr. Christopher Senger M.D., M ST LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness, a physician-led medical aesthetics and wellness practice with nine locations across Florida, has released a new patient-focused guide comparing Botox, Dysport, Xeominand Daxxifyas interest in injectable treatments continues to grow and patients increasingly research the differences between neuromodulator brands before treatment.The guide addresses one of the most common questions in aesthetic medicine: Which neuromodulator is best?According to Refresh, there is no single answer that applies to every patient.Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Daxxify are all prescription botulinum toxin type A products, but they are not interchangeable. They have different formulations, product-specific dosing units, FDA-approved indications and clinical data. The appropriate choice can also depend on facial anatomy, muscle activity, treatment history, desired movement, previous response and the specific area being treated.“The best injectable is not the one trending online. It is the one selected for the patient's anatomy, history, goals and safety by a qualified medical provider,” said Christopher Senger, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness.The comparison comes as injectable treatments remain the dominant category in nonsurgical aesthetics. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported in its newly released 2025 Global Survey that botulinum toxin remained the most common nonsurgical aesthetic procedure worldwide, with approximately 7.3 million procedures performed by plastic surgeons. Hyaluronic acid filler ranked second with approximately 4.7 million procedures.At the same time, patients have more choices than ever.Botox vs. Dysport vs. Xeomin vs. Daxxify: What Is the Difference?All four products temporarily reduce activity in targeted muscles, but patients should not assume that one brand, dose or price can be directly compared with another.BOTOXCosmeticBotox Cosmetic, or onabotulinumtoxinA, is one of the longest-established names in cosmetic neuromodulators. Its current U.S. cosmetic indications include moderate to severe glabellar lines between the eyebrows, lateral canthal lines commonly called crow's feet, forehead lines and platysma bands of the neck in appropriate adult patients.For patients asking whether Botox is still relevant as newer products enter the market, Refresh says the answer is yes. Product longevity, treatment history and familiarity can all matter, but so can the provider's understanding of facial anatomy and appropriate dosing.DYSPORTDysport, or abobotulinumtoxinA, is FDA approved in the United States for temporary improvement of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults younger than 65.Patients frequently compare Dysport and Botox based on unit price alone. That can be misleading.A Dysport unit is not equivalent to a Botox unit. The FDA labeling for botulinum toxin products makes clear that potency units are product specific and cannot simply be converted from one brand to another as though they were identical measurements.That means a patient seeing a lower per-unit price on one neuromodulator should not automatically conclude that the treatment itself costs less.XEOMINXeomin, or incobotulinumtoxinA, has become a frequent topic in patient discussions because of its formulation.Xeomin contains the active neurotoxin without the accessory complexing proteins found in some other botulinum toxin formulations.Its current U.S. labeling includes temporary improvement of moderate to severe glabellar lines, horizontal forehead lines and lateral canthal lines in adults.Refresh cautions patients against interpreting the formulation difference to mean that Xeomin is automatically“better,”“cleaner” or guaranteed to prevent resistance.Neutralizing antibodies can occur with botulinum toxin therapy, but clinically meaningful resistance in aesthetic patients appears to be uncommon. If a patient believes a treatment is no longer working as expected, the cause should be evaluated rather than automatically attributed to immunity. Dose, placement, muscle strength, treatment interval, anatomy, product handling and true immunoresistance can all be considered.DAXXIFYDaxxify, or daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm, is a newer peptide-formulated neuromodulator FDA approved cosmetically for temporary improvement of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.It has attracted particular attention because of its duration data.In clinical research supporting Daxxify, more than half of treated subjects continued to have none or mild glabellar lines at six months based on both investigator and patient assessments.That does not mean every Daxxify patient will receive six months of correction. Duration varies by patient, dose, anatomy and treatment area.Refresh believes that distinction matters because aesthetic medicine increasingly occurs in an online environment where individual experiences are sometimes presented as universal outcomes.Which Neuromodulator Lasts the Longest?This is one of the most searched and discussed questions surrounding Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Daxxify.There is no guaranteed duration for an individual patient.Daxxify has clinical data supporting extended duration for its FDA-approved glabellar-line indication, while Botox, Dysport and Xeomin have their own established clinical profiles. A patient's metabolism, muscle strength, dose, injection pattern, treatment area and previous response can all influence how long visible results persist.A better question for patients is not simply,“Which lasts longest?”It is,“Which product and treatment plan are most appropriate for my anatomy, goals and history?”Is One Neuromodulator More Natural Looking?Refresh says natural-looking results should be considered primarily a treatment-planning issue rather than a brand promise.Neuromodulators reduce muscle activity. How much movement remains depends heavily on the muscles treated, placement, dosing strategy and the patient's individual facial anatomy.A skilled provider may intentionally preserve movement rather than attempting to eliminate every visible line.The objective should be an individualized result rather than a standardized number of units or an identical injection map for every patient.Why Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Daxxify Units Should Not Be Compared 1 to 1One of the most important pieces of patient education involves units.Units of Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Daxxify are specific to each product's biological assay and formulation. They are not universally interchangeable.For this reason, Refresh encourages patients to evaluate the complete treatment plan rather than choosing an injectable based solely on advertised price per unit.Patients should understand which product is being administered, the proposed treatment areas, the recommended amount and the total treatment price before injections begin.Botox vs. Filler: When Does Dermal Filler Make More Sense?Neuromodulators and dermal fillers solve different aesthetic problems.Dynamic wrinkles are created or intensified by repeated muscle movement. Neuromodulators can temporarily reduce the muscle activity producing those lines.Dermal fillers primarily address volume, contour and certain folds or static lines.For example, a patient wanting additional lip volume will generally need a different strategy than a patient wanting to reduce movement-related forehead lines.Refresh offers multiple hyaluronic acid filler families, including the JuvédermCollection and RHACollection, allowing providers to select products based on the patient's anatomy, treatment area and desired result.RHA fillers may be considered for appropriate patients and areas where facial movement is an important part of the treatment plan, while different Juvéderm formulas are designed for specific aesthetic indications involving areas such as the lips, cheeks, chin, jawline and facial folds.There is no universal“best filler,” just as there is no universal best neuromodulator.Product selection should follow an anatomical assessment rather than a trend.Patient Safety Becomes Increasingly Important as Injectable Demand GrowsThe comparison also arrives during continued regulatory attention surrounding unapproved botulinum toxin products.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters in 2026 involving companies marketing unapproved botulinum toxin products online.Refresh encourages patients to know exactly what is being injected.Before undergoing treatment, patients can ask:What is the exact product being administered?Is it an FDA-approved product sourced through an appropriate U.S. channel?Who is performing the injection?What medical license does that provider hold?What areas are being treated?Is the proposed use FDA approved for that product or being performed off label based on the provider's clinical judgment?How many units are recommended and why?What are the risks, alternatives and expected duration?What follow-up is available if the result needs to be reassessed?“There is a tremendous amount of aesthetic information online, but more information does not always mean better information,” Senger said.“Patients deserve to understand what is being injected, why it was selected and who is responsible for their medical care.”A Four-Brand Approach Across FloridaRefresh - Aesthetics & Wellness offers Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Daxxify, allowing its licensed medical providers to evaluate more than one neuromodulator option rather than using a single product for every patient.Refresh also offers multiple dermal filler families and facial-balancing treatments when volume, contour or structural support is more appropriate than reducing muscle activity alone.The practice currently operates nine Florida locations in Jupiter, Wellington, Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Brandon, Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg, serving patients throughout Palm Beach County, St. Lucie County, Indian River County, Broward County and the Tampa Bay region.Patients searching for Botox in Florida, Dysport in Florida, Xeomin in Florida, Daxxify in Florida or dermal fillers can schedule an evaluation with a licensed Refresh provider to discuss their anatomy, treatment history and aesthetic goals.About Refresh - Aesthetics & WellnessRefresh - Aesthetics & Wellness is a Florida-based, physician-led aesthetics and wellness practice providing cosmetic injectables, advanced laser treatments, skin rejuvenation and physician-directed wellness services.Refresh operates nine locations across Florida and emphasizes individualized treatment planning, licensed medical care, transparent patient education and natural-looking aesthetic outcomes.The practice is LegitScript Certified and offers Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Daxxify, dermal fillers and other aesthetic treatments based on provider evaluation and patient eligibility.For additional information, visit refreshmedical.

Jay Feinberg

Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness

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Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness Publishes 2026 Florida Guide to Injectables News Provided By Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness October 02, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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