Most Rhode Island Moves Stay Close To Home, Correira Brothers Moving Data Shows

Correira Brothers Moving & Storage - Providence, Rhode Island's trusted family-owned moving company since 2009

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Analysis of 150+ recent moves finds most customers relocate within a few miles, and Rhode Islanders move to Massachusetts three times as often as the reverse

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Correira Brothers Moving & Storage, a family-owned moving company serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut since 2009, today released findings from an analysis of more than 150 recent booked moves. The data shows that most moves in the region are short local relocations, and that Massachusetts is the leading destination for Rhode Islanders who leave the state.The analysis looked at where each move started and ended, how far it traveled, and which cities sent and received the most customers. Together, the results paint a clear picture of how people in southern New England are moving right now: close to home, and often within the same community.Key findings:- Most moves are local. About 6 in 10 moves covered less than 10 miles, and roughly 9 in 10 stayed under 50 miles. The typical move was about 6 miles.- Rhode Island leads the volume. Four in five moves started in Rhode Island, and two in three began and ended within the state.- Massachusetts is the top out-of-state destination. Customers moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts three times as often as they moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island. New Bedford was the most common out-of-state destination.- Providence is the busiest hub. Nearly one in four moves started in Providence, more than any other city. Warwick, Pawtucket, North Providence and Cranston followed.- Some moves went much farther. About 1 in 15 were long-distance moves of more than 100 miles, with destinations including Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, New York and Washington, D.C.Staying Close to HomeThe strongest pattern in the data is how local most moves are. A typical customer moved about 6 miles, often to a neighboring city or a different neighborhood in the same town. Moves between Providence, Warwick, Pawtucket, Cranston and North Providence made up a large share of the total."Most of our customers aren't leaving Rhode Island. They're moving across town for more space, a shorter commute or to be closer to family," said Raymond Correira, owner of Correira Brothers Moving & Storage. "A short move still takes careful planning, and that's where our crews put their focus."Short moves bring their own challenges. Older homes, narrow streets, triple-decker staircases and tight parking are common across Providence and its surrounding cities, and they can affect how long a move takes as much as the distance traveled.More Moves Out of Providence Than Into ItProvidence was both the top starting point and the top destination in the data, but more moves started in the city than ended there. Many of those customers stayed nearby, relocating to surrounding communities such as Warwick, Pawtucket, East Providence and Cranston.The Massachusetts ConnectionMassachusetts was the clear second market. Rhode Island customers moved to communities including New Bedford, Attleboro, Boston and Cape Cod, and this outbound flow was about three times larger than moves in the opposite direction. Moves within Massachusetts, largely across the South Coast and the Attleboro area, also made up a meaningful share of the total."We're also seeing steady demand for moves from Rhode Island into southeastern Massachusetts, especially the New Bedford area," Correira added. "Our crews know both sides of the border well, and that makes a real difference on moving day."Connecticut accounted for a smaller share of moves, with most activity in the eastern part of the state, including Norwich, Groton and the Mystic area.Longer JourneysWhile most customers stayed close, a smaller group traveled much farther. These moves reached Florida, Texas, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., as well as Pennsylvania, New York and New Hampshire. Each of them required more advance planning, inventory work and scheduling than a typical local job.What the Data Means for People Planning a MoveCorreira Brothers offered a few takeaways for anyone preparing to move in the region:- Plan local moves as carefully as long ones. A short distance doesn't guarantee a short day, especially with stairs, tight streets or limited parking.- Book early for cross-border moves. Moves between Rhode Island and Massachusetts are common, so popular dates can fill quickly.- Ask about storage. Many local moves involve a gap between move-out and move-in dates, and short-term storage can bridge it.- Get an in-home or virtual estimate. An accurate inventory is the best way to avoid surprises on moving day.The data reflects booked residential and commercial moves handled by Correira Brothers and is not intended to represent statewide moving patterns.About Correira Brothers Moving & StorageCorreira Brothers Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company based in Providence, Rhode Island. Since 2009, the company has provided residential, commercial, long-distance, packing and storage services to customers across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The company's crews handle everything from apartment and single-family home moves to office relocations, with packing, crating and secure storage options available.

Raymond Correira

Correira Brothers' Moving & Storage

+1 (401) 252-0535

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Most Rhode Island Moves Stay Close to Home, Correira Brothers Moving Data Shows News Provided By Rotate Digital October 02, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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